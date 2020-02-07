Let’s recap. The week started off with cries from a Pete Buttigieg supporter allegedly being the reason the “gold standard” poll was not released ahead of the Iowa caucus. Then the caucus itself was an ongoing dumpster fire that is still burning on Friday even after the DNC bragged about how prepared they were for it.

Fast forward a day and President Trump delivered the best State of the Union address of his career immediately followed by a petulant act of desperation by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who was trying to change the subject.

The impeachment saga ended on Wednesday, marking a sustained failure by the Democrats to find anything they could throw against the wall that would stick. Of course, biased mainstream media did their best to make it better for Democrats. Thursday gave us the President’s speech regarding impeachment, Buttigieg being condemned for “white male privilege,” Elizabeth Warren’s campaign looking racist, Bernie Sanders surging, and the DNC in full panic mode over it.

The week will end with the Democratic candidates embarrassing themselves at tonight’s debate before going into a weekend to reflect on how they could have botched the beginning of primary season so badly. But it got worse. Much worse. Late yesterday, actor James Woods’ Twitter account sprung back to life. This could mark the end of the road for any of their November ambitions.

Here are some highlights from his first day back on the road to destroy Democrats:

I would, but your mom’s in there with the Fifth Infantry… #INSTABLOCK https://t.co/L9hXdPcETW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so… I’m back! #AOCStillAMoron pic.twitter.com/kB0oDXmArB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

I didn’t see the #CNN report. Were they in tears? The Middle East is running out of “austere religious scholars” https://t.co/19d7NamxvZ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Poor Bernie. They aren’t going to let this poor old fool win no matter what he does. He sold his soul to Hillary for a crappy house on a lake in 2016, and the devil will take her due. They will never let you have it, Bernie. The fix is in. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

This is the guy who passes a silent stinker in the elevator and then proceeds to lecture everybody about intestinal management. You’ll never come back from this one, Mittens. Even your magic pants won’t save you. #MittTheRat https://t.co/Rh9ZSPkKfo — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Not enough room in the Warren TeePee for women of color? Not a surprise, considering what a liar and hypocrite she has been since, well, forever… https://t.co/c84h0HH2pZ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

I simply can’t express how honored I am by the kindness and warmth I have received by so many of my Twitter friends tonight. You are genuinely such fine people. Thank you. I am in tears. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

You, of course, will never be impeached. One up side to being the most famous loser in American history. So there’s that… https://t.co/cSvLStDdpJ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

The #Democrats have cheated elections for so long, they can’t even elect themselves… #IowaCaucusDisaster https://t.co/31CnbxwRfy — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

This nation needs conservative voices like James Woods’ to bring balance to left-leaning “platforms” like Twitter. It’s conspicuous that within hours of Woods’ return, NeverTrump opponent Joe Walsh ended his campaign. There are no coincidences.

