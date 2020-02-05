This hasn’t been a good week for Democrats and we haven’t reached the halfway point, yet. Every narrative they hoped to perpetuate blew up in their face. Every success they hoped to capitalize on failed to materialize. They needed a distraction to change the conversation. Enter Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

It’s impossible to tell whether her political publicity stunt was her idea or DNC leadership’s, but it’s abundantly clear that this was an orchestrated move designed specifically to change the conversation. And it’s working, at least a little bit. But it also failed on one important level, which I’ll cover later. First, let’s see how it (sort of) helped the Democrats.

We aren’t talking as much as we should be about the ongoing Iowa caucus debacle. As of post-time for this article, we still only have word from the Iowa Democratic Party about 71% of precincts. Democrats, particularly anyone who isn’t a Joe Biden supporter, should be blasting their outrage over this unambiguous slow-play of the final results. The broken app is one thing, but how long does it take to get word back from 29% of the precincts? Answer – they already have the final results and have been instructed not to release them until later in the week—possibly Friday—to diffuse the hit on Biden.

Speaking of Joe Biden, we’re aren’t talking nearly enough about how abysmally he performed in the first caucus. Even those of us who thought he would do poorly never imagined in our wildest dreams that he would fail to qualify in so many precincts. He’s currently sitting at just over HALF the popular votes Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders each got. Unless the DNC is ready to shift their support from Biden to Buttigieg (hint: they’re not), the Iowa caucus was an unmitigated disaster for the Democratic Establishment.

We aren’t talking about the anti-climactic finale to the impeachment saga, Mitt Romney notwithstanding. Today is the day for Republicans to celebrate the end of yet another hoax, yet social media is loaded with Tweets condemning Pelosi instead. She’s covering up her second biggest failure (passing Obamacare being her first) as Speaker of the House by acting like an infant and feigning the high road.

Most importantly, fewer people are talking about he amazing State of the Union address the President delivered. It was by far his best yet; my wife cried four times and it kept my teen daughter enthralled throughout, so the speech scored the highest possible marks on the anecdotal “Rucker Family Test™.” But it did more than that. It resonated with an incredible majority of Republicans and Independents. It also resonated with a surprising number of Democrats.

Now is the time to impeach Trump. He committed a murder last night. pic.twitter.com/dUgcG34xoX — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 5, 2020

The ripping apart of the speech was 100% staged. The DNC and Pelosi conspired to come up with something to take the air out of the newsrooms across America, and this is what they came up with as a desperate move while hoping not to appear desperate.

It wasn’t flawless, though, as a side-effect of their love-love relationship with mainstream media didn’t serve them well on this. As negative sentiment started flooding in regarding the classless move, mainstream media thought they were doing Pelosi and the DNC a favor by not giving her petulant act as much coverage as the Democrats secretly wanted. Social media might still be abuzz, but mainstream media moved on as quickly as they could. Clearly, they weren’t made privy to the plan.

Distract. Change the subject. Be the story. These are the orders Nancy Pelosi was given after a terrible start to the week for the DNC. She needed to try to insulate Biden and steal President Trump’s thunder. We won’t let her do either.

