Bitter. Angry. Hopeless. There are many words that can and have been used to describe Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Now, we can add a new one to the list: Classless. Some would say that she always has been, but I never considered her to be unprofessional. Crazy, yes. Radical in her progressivism, sure. But I always thought she was classy. After her temper tantrum following the State of the Union speech tonight, I have officially lost any ounce of respect I may have had for the lawmaker.

Immediately following the speech, she took her copy of the State of the Union address and ripped it in half. It was the type of move that, had a Republican done the same thing out of disrespect to a Democratic President, mainstream media would have been calling for a resignation. They won’t, though. They’ll applaud her for her act of defiance. But it was just a publicity stunt.

Pelosi at the ballot box knowing Trump is winning 4 more years. #Trump2020Landslide. pic.twitter.com/oea8qEOhWH — Scott (@Capta1n_America) February 5, 2020

At the end Pelosi stands up and tears up the speech? — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) February 5, 2020

Anyone with a sense of decency and a respect for the office of President, whether Republican or Democrat, should call for Nancy Pelosi to immediately step down as Speaker and retire from Congress. She does not deserve the privilege to serve. #SOTU https://t.co/B0nSsiXKPa — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) February 5, 2020

.@SpeakerPelosi tore up @realDonaldTrump’s #SOTU speech. You want to know why? Because the speeech described an America that is on the move and is ready to re-elect President Trump! 🇺🇸 If I were a Democrat, I’d want to pretend that speech didn’t happen too. #PettyPelosi — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) February 5, 2020

There were the names of American heroes who gave their lives in that speech Pelosi ripped up. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 5, 2020

And tomorrow @SpeakerPelosi can rip up her sham Articles of Impeachment! #SOTU — Bradley Byrne (@BradleyByrne) February 5, 2020

After ripping up the Constitution in her coup abuse of @RealDonaldTrump that denied him his God-given due process rights, Nancy Pelosi further confirms her abusive hatred by ripping up his speech. https://t.co/91Hh0zyzN8 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 5, 2020

Nancy Pelosi tearing up President @realDonaldTrump’s State of the Union address tells you everything you need to know about a radical, out of control Democrat party less interested in building America up than tearing the President and his many achievements down. #StateOfTheUnion — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) February 5, 2020

Anyone with a sense of decency and a respect for the office of President, whether Republican or Democrat, should call for Nancy Pelosi to immediately step down as Speaker and retire from Congress. She does not deserve the privilege to serve.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.