Senator Mitt Romney should be recalled. Period. It isn’t just his blatant betrayal. It’s his failed leadership and his unwillingness to properly represent the people of Utah. Under no circumstances does President Trump need to be removed from office for the “crimes” charged against him by the Articles of Impeachment.

Today, Romney announced he is voting to remove the President from office for one of the Articles of Impeachment, presumably abuse of power.

.@MittRomney is a disgrace. A pathetic disgrace. He will vote to convict — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 5, 2020

But this was never about facts. This was never about the rule of law, abuse of power, quid pro quo, bribery, obstruction of Congress, national security, or any of the other narratives Democrats threw against the wall in hopes of striking a chord. This was always about “orange man bad” and the Trump Derangement Syndrome that has overcome the bulk of the Democratic Party. In other words, it was about their feelings.

Romney’s betrayal is proof of this. There are plenty of Republican lawmakers who are not 100% on board the Trump Train. But this is mostly due to differences of opinion on policies like the budget deficit or fair trade vs free trade, not out of personal animus. Romney is different, and being the only Republican lawmaker to break ranks and vote with his feelings demonstrates just how big of a debacle the entire impeachment saga has been.

Mitt Romney joins the Democrats in having to hope something bad happens to America to paint President Trump as a villain and justify his decision. He is literally banking on disaster. We’re used to Democrats cheering on harm to America. Romney is one of them.

