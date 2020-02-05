There have been three major events that have helped African-Americans advance in our society. The first was when Republican President Abraham Lincoln took the nation into a righteous civil war to demonstrate all men truly are created equal. The second was when the vast majority of Republicans on Capitol Hill fought racism with over 80% of them voting in favor of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (as compared to barely 60% of Democrats).

The third is happening right before our eyes as African-Americans are enjoying the lowest unemployment and highest wages in our nation’s history. Despite being popular with Black voters, President Obama took African-American unemployment to over 16% by the middle of his first term. Under President Trump, African-American unemployment has dropped below 6% for seven consecutive months.

President Trump highlighted this accomplishment during his State of the Union address Tuesday night, noting that progress in the economy has helped millions of Americans find jobs and earn more money than ever before. But Democrats weren’t impressed. They never like to hear about benefits of conservative economic principles for minorities because it runs counter to their narrative that only they can help through government handouts. They need minorities to believe they are victims requiring government to help them while simultaneously running their lives.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens delivered a brutal rebuke against their lack of enthusiasm towards the success this administration has had with helping African-Americans help themselves.

“African-American poverty has declined to the lowest rate ever recorded”-@realDonaldTrump And not a single Democrat congressman applauded because they want their slaves back. #SOTU #BLEXIT — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 5, 2020

African-Americans are not victims in Trump’s America. Nobody has to be. We are empowered through fiscally conservative principles that keep government out of our lives and out of our pocketbooks. This is how we all can flourish and prosper.

American Conservative Movement

