In November, at a time when there was still a semblance of hope for Elizabeth Warren’s chances of being the Democratic nominee for president, six of her staffers working for the Nevada branch of her campaign resigned. All six were women of color. All six felt their presence was taken for granted, that they were “tokenized” specifically based on their races and sex.

Three of the women spoke out to POLITICO in a bombshell report that should sink Warren’s already-dismal hopes in the third race for the nomination. It’s an important race because it will be the first that has a strong minority population after mostly-Caucasian Iowa and New Hampshire. It’s also the one she once had the best chances of winning before Super Tuesday on March 3, but now those chances have slipped away.

Her primary competitor in the radical progressive lane, fellow Senator Bernie Sanders, is looking like he’s the man to beat. But Warren has been trying to challenge his hyper-leftism while keeping a foot planted on the “unity” side of the Democratic Party. She wants the best of both worlds and she’s not gaining traction in either. Now, this report could be an existential threat that takes her out of the race before the end of the month.

Women of color bolt Warren’s Nevada campaign in frustration “During the time I was employed with Nevada for Warren, there was definitely something wrong with the culture,” said Megan Lewis, a field organizer who joined the campaign in May and departed in December. “I filed a complaint with HR, but the follow-up I received left me feeling as though I needed to make myself smaller or change who I was to fit into the office culture.” Another recently departed staffer, also a field organizer, granted anonymity because she feared reprisal, echoed that sentiment. “I felt like a problem — like I was there to literally bring color into the space but not the knowledge and voice that comes with it,” she said in an interview. She added: “We all were routinely silenced and not given a meaningful chance on the campaign. Complaints, comments, advice, and grievances were met with an earnest shake of the head and progressive buzzwords but not much else.” A third former field organizer who was also granted anonymity said those descriptions matched her own experience.

Warren’s biggest challenge isn’t overcoming her competitors. They have generally avoided taking shots at her other than the during the fourth and fifth debates. Otherwise, a short-lived feud with Sanders and an ongoing back-and-forth against Michael Bloomberg are the only challenges she’s faced externally. Internally, her campaign is proving to be laden with many holes.

Assuming she follows up a distant third-place finish in Iowa with a similar loss in New Hampshire, Nevada would have been her best shot. But she has a bigger problem than losing six staffers. According to reports, the campaign is not functioning properly in the state, bringing Spanish-language assets in late and failing to deliver on Spanish-speaking events. Nevada is nearly 1/3rd Hispanic with the vast majority of them being Democrats. These problems do not bode well for her potential to do well there.

As her campaign crashes and burns following a promising start, Elizabeth Warren is faced with a serious question. Should she start making a play to be Sanders’ like-minded VP or even Bloomberg’s radical counterbalance? She won’t be the nominee either way.

