The moment it became clear Senator Bernie Sanders actually won Iowa, Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez sprung into action. The only reason his Tweet didn’t come out sooner is because his phone was blowing up with terrified Democratic Establishment mega-donors demanding he take action.

Conspiracy theories that the “gold standard” poll that mysteriously never came out because it showed Sanders in the lead were reignited by the debacle of the Iowa caucus itself. This drew more conspiracy theories that the company behind the app, Shadow Inc, was getting the results to Perez and the DNC first. It was at that point, the conspiracy theories postulate, that Perez or his puppetmasters called for caucus chaos to blunt the blow a Sanders victory in Iowa would create.

These theories are wild, unimaginable… and totally plausible considering just how desperate the Democratic Establishment is right now. Preventing a Sanders nomination is their first and possibly only priority at this point, which makes the last two Tweets from Perez even more suspicious under examination than it is prima facie.

A recanvass is a review of the worksheets from each caucus site to ensure accuracy. The IDP will continue to report results. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 6, 2020

Many on Twitter on both sides of the aisle simply aren’t buying it.

Translation: Bernie Sanders won and we want a do over in Iowa. https://t.co/pmVmGZA2vZ — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 6, 2020

That sound you hear is everyone in the Democrat-Media Alliance hyperventilating when they realize the first two states of their primary are gonna go to Bernie Sanders. My word, it’s glorious to be a Republican right now. https://t.co/8QUtNt9Iy6 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 6, 2020

Of course it was the satellite caucuses where sanders was dominant that were of the utmost concern. Until then everything was going perfectly! https://t.co/uoci8bG4kE — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) February 6, 2020

I don't have a dog in this fight, but this is truly BS The Sanders people poured immense time and energy into organizing around satellite caucuses, THAT is why they're winning them overwhelmingly This is just an attempt at muddying real results https://t.co/O6nEn8GOrB — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 6, 2020

Pete went on stage, claimed an unearned victory, media ran with it for an entire week leading to an uptick in media coverage, donations & polling numbers for Pete then at the 11th hour when it looks like Sanders actually won, the DNC steps in to delay it even more. Incredible. — jordan (@JordanUhl) February 6, 2020

If this was @TomPerez's actual reason this is nothing other than corrupt. I reported yesterday that the satellite caucuses could make the difference for Sanders. This didn't come out of nowhere. To order a re-canvass because Sanders surged at satellites is staggering. Get over it https://t.co/nlCwII7oWr — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 6, 2020

Let me help translate this: the wrong guy won, our boy got hammered, and we’ve got to figure out how to stop the Sanders’ momentum. https://t.co/CLWbcWU4Ab — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) February 6, 2020

As badly as the DNC wants Sanders gone, their efforts aren’t translating how they’d hoped. He’s gaining momentum despite their attempts to slow him down. Even FiveThirtyEight is putting him as the frontrunner in ALL remaining primaries.

If Bernie Sanders miraculously “loses” Iowa or if the results are delayed for another week or more, the “revolution” we keep hearing about from Sanders supporters won’t rage against the GOP. They will tear down the DNC brick-by-corrupt-brick.

