On Monday, hundreds of thousands of Iowa Democrats are expected to caucus for their preferred nominee for president. Many will end up with their second or third choices, as only candidates who meet the 15% threshold will have their caucus votes counted. It’s an odd process to those who have never participated, but supporters of the caucus system swear by it.

CNN and the Des Moines Register normally put out the “gold standard” poll ahead of the caucus that is supposed to be the most accurate in weighing support for each individual candidate. But its release was canceled at the last minute after reports of someone who claimed South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s name was not included in the list of preferences when he was called for the poll.

The voter was an Iowa City area man who says the Iowa Poll polltaker didn’t name Buttigieg when asked which candidate he preferred. Voter said when she read a new list, she mispronounced Buttigieg’s name. https://t.co/MHRPktNkJy — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 2, 2020

While most are taking it at face value, there are some who believe this was a ploy by CNN (and possibly the DNC) to subvert Senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign. He has been surging in recent weeks, including topping the previous CNN/DMR poll. If the results of this poll showed him with a strong lead, which many expected, could their decision to scrap it based on one complaint be based on an anti-Bernie bias?

Some believe this is the case.

Breaking:

The will be no more polls because they all show @BernieSanders crushing the rest of the field.https://t.co/LiqMSJvuMT — Webstir 🔥🌹Leftist Lawyers for #Bernie2020 (@TheRealWebstir) February 2, 2020

A single Buttigieg supporter claims Buttigieg’s name wasn’t given as an option during a phone poll, and now CNN is refusing to release the poll results. A cynic would have to be forgiven for wondering how big Bernie Sanders’ lead in the poll is. https://t.co/h9ja3WVRFd — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 2, 2020

Bernie Screwed Again – CNN/Des Moines Register Refuse To Publish Final Poll Showing Bernie Sanders Leading Iowa… https://t.co/0oyjCdGSz7 pic.twitter.com/kPNKdtOrJf — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) February 2, 2020

After trashing Bernie Sanders endlessly, WHY do you suppose CNN is scrapping the Iowa Poll? Here, I'll help #ReleaseThePoll. Here's the most recent poll, and I can't IMAGINE why the Turner Industries CNN AT&T .001%er rich crew would want to HIDE this…(psst, Bernie hates greed) https://t.co/ySarB3QBd3 — Christine (@Gumdrop1956) February 2, 2020

CNN has recently seemed to be reporting unfavorably about Sanders for several weeks. They released an article from information leaked by Senator Elizabeth Warren’s campaign that claimed Sanders said a woman couldn’t beat President Trump. Then, they ambushed him at the last debate, asserting that he was lying when he denied the claim.

A big win for Sanders in Iowa could turn this into a three-person race very quickly. Vice President Joe Biden is holding out for South Carolina to be his first big win following expected victories for Sanders in Iowa and Vermont. Meanwhile, billionaire Mike Bloomberg is banking (literally) on Super Tuesday a month after the Iowa caucus. He needs the race to stay close, though, as his real play is for the convention.

Either CNN and the DNC were fortunate that this Buttigieg thing derailed their poll or they orchestrated it. Either way, their efforts to stall Bernie Sanders’ campaign seem to be backfiring. The more they hate on him, the higher his numbers go.

