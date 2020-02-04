The week ahead of the Iowa caucus should have been a warning sign. Dissension in the ranks, questionable changes to the debate requirements, shadows of how they treated Bernie Sanders in 2016, and the “gold standard” poll derailed by a single phone call caused concern that the Democratic National Committee may not have all of their ducks in a row ahead of the first month of caucuses and primaries. But a confident committee told their members not to fear. After all, they’ve been preparing for this for three years.

Just hours before the Iowa caucus began, DNC Chair Tom Perez posted an upbeat article about all of the wonderful changes that had been made since the last presidential election.

For three years, we’ve been preparing for the process that officially kicks off tonight in Iowa: the Democratic presidential primary. Today our chair, @TomPerez, reflects on the reforms we’ve made to make this the most transparent primary in our history: https://t.co/8w7gtSfqil — Democratic Party (@DNC) February 3, 2020

And then, the actual Iowa caucus turned into a debacle. As of early Tuesday morning, results still haven’t been released after a series of mishaps that resembled a Benny Hill skit. First, the app that was supposed to help precincts report their results may or may not have broken, depending on which story you hear. Then, the telephonic backup system may or may not have broken as well. There was confusion over whether to email results and what images to send to make sure the results were accurate. And as voters, candidates, and journalists alike watched the clock tick past midnight with no word from the DNC or the Iowa Democratic Party, it was clear the three years of preparations weren’t nearly enough to overcome the hurdles the Democrats had set for themselves.

Lest we forget, this is the same party that wants control over your healthcare. They want to regulate businesses at every level. They want to tell you how to operate every aspect of your life because they claim they know better than everyone else. Their smugness ahead of the caucus should ring every alarm bell and remind us that they really have no clue about how things work outside of their faulty predictive models.

President Trump and the Republicans must contend with the Democrats’ ineptitude on a daily basis, yet we’re still in the midst of the most successful and robust economy the nation has ever seen.

The same party that brought you “Cash for Clunkers” over a decade ago delivered a full-blown clunker in Iowa last night. Poor preparations, pipe dreams, and an innate inability to solve problems encapsulates the modern Democratic Party.

