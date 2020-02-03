It doesn’t get better than CNN inadvertently causing a precinct captain to get hung up on by the Iowa Democratic Party after being on hold for an hour. This is the Iowa caucus in 2020. It’s CNN 2020. It’s the Democratic Party in 2020.

Shawn Sebastian, Story County Precinct 1-1 secretary, had been on hold for an hour while trying to call in results to the Iowa Democratic Party. He was on CNN live with Wolf Blitzer describing his frustration when a party official finally took him off hold. He briefly explained to Blitzer that he was going to report the results now, at which point Blitzer asked if CNN could listen in. But you could hear the Iowa Democratic Party representative saying, “Hello? Hello?” Then, she hung up.

Story County Precinct 1-1 secretary Shawn Sebastian on CNN: “I’ve been on hold for over an hour with the Iowa Democratic Party … I just got off hold so I’ve got to get off the phone to report the results … Hello? They hung up on me. OK, I’ve got to get back in line on hold." pic.twitter.com/rUYxAzDbb6 — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) February 4, 2020

🚨TOTAL HUMILIATION 🚨 Iowa precinct captain live on CNN. Precinct captain has been on hold with the Iowa Democratic Party for over an hour. Live on CNN the Dem Party finally picks up on precinct captain. "Wolf, I gotta go." "Can we listen in?" "Sure – they hung up" AHHH pic.twitter.com/a6bKGG5GPk — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 4, 2020

I can barely type I'm laughing so hard https://t.co/qUdOLreB3M — DNC Quality Controller Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 4, 2020

The Iowa Dem Party hung up on a precinct secretary live on @CNN – omg — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 4, 2020

You can officially blame CNN for the delay in results after this guy got hung up on because Wolf Blitzer wanted to listen in pic.twitter.com/EMq2E9HdTy — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 4, 2020

Wow: An Iowa Precinct Secretary was on hold for an hour to get election results He got off hold while doing an interview with CNN He got hung up on live TV This just happened on national television This is the 2020 Democrat Party in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/vIaouW5Vg8 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 4, 2020

This is the headline at CNN right now. It may be the first accurate headline CNN has run in years. pic.twitter.com/0c0dPMS2P2 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 4, 2020

Listening to the hilarious exchange between Wolf Blitzer, a precinct secretary, and the Iowa Democratic Party on live television is the perfect microcosm of the entire nominating process this year. This is all you need to know about the Iowa Caucus in 2020.

