There are few spectacles more entertaining to conservatives than watching Michael Moore whine about things. He’s become very good at doing so during the Trump era, though usually not as vulgarly and loudly as he did at a recent campaign event for Senator Bernie Sanders in Iowa.

This time, the hyper-leftist documentary maker wasn’t upset with Republicans. It was the Democratic National Committee and billionaire candidate Mike Bloomberg who drew his ire. On Friday, the DNC announced changes to the requirements to reach the debate stage in Las Vegas next month, eliminating the donor requirement. Bloomberg isn’t accepting donations, instead relying on his $53 billion net worth to fund his campaign.

Moore was livid, cursing his anger out to the crowd before chuckling. “There are TV cameras here,” he seemed to realize after dropping an F-bomb. For once, he made a great point. That doesn’t make his unhinged rage any less hilarious.

