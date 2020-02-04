Last week, we talked about Rick Wilson graduating 3rd grade with the joke he stole from watching Fairly Odd Parents which Don Lemon found disproportionately funny. Rick Wilson’s minute-long back and forth making fun of Trump supporters was a display of utter contempt for people outside of the political class. Upon the breaking news of Rush Limbaugh’s advance stage lung cancer, it would seem that Rick Wilson made another giant leap for the cause of douchebaggery.

In the tweet below, Wilson use’s Rush’s cancer to show how much better he is than everybody else.

I just heard the news that Rush Limbaugh has advanced lung cancer. I’m going to show you how this should be done: I wish Rush a speedy and complete recovery from his cancer. Human being pro-tip: don’t wish cancer on *anyone*…even on your adversaries. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 3, 2020

Rick Wilson is who we should be getting our human pro-tips from. Wilson showed us all how to be decent beings by not celebrating the fact that somebody has life threatening cancer. Our hero and great moral teacher. Jesus should step down from the mount so that Mitt Romney’s campaign strategist can give us his beatitudes.

Had I not heard the wonderful words of Rick Wilson, today, I would find myself wishing cancer on media figures I disagree with. But thanks to the human being pro-tip I received, I decided against it. The world needs men like Rick Wilson to signal their virtue, because we plebs would never see the light otherwise.

You're so amazing Rick! Not celebrating someone getting cancer! Pat yourself on the back again buddy! — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 3, 2020

Mark Dice is right! Pat yourself on the back for this strong display of virtue for Trump supporters who not only leave geography and maps to the elitists but also supreme decency. America is blessed to have a bulwark defending common decency in these trying times.

