Conspiracy theories are flooding the internet following last night’s Iowa caucus debacle. The problems seem to have originated from an app used by the Iowa Democratic Party that was supposed to help precincts report results to the state party for tabulation. But “quality control” issues led to “inconsistencies” that forced precincts to use the telephonic backup system. That failed as well. As of Tuesday morning, no results have been released and furious voters are searching for answers.

Reliable sources are reporting that Shadow Inc, a secretive company with ties to the tech team for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential run, is the company behind the app.

<noscript><iframe title="“Voter Fraud? Tech Firm Run By 2016 Clinton Campaign Members Created The Voting App In Iowa” — Right Journalism" class="wp-embedded-content" sandbox="allow-scripts" security="restricted" style="position: absolute; clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px);" src="https://www.rightjournalism.com/voter-fraud-tech-firm-run-by-2016-clinton-campaign-members-created-the-voting-app-in-iowa/embed/#?secret=PSTw5GRwxw" data-secret="PSTw5GRwxw" width="500" height="282" frameborder="0" marginwidth="0" marginheight="0" scrolling="no"></noscript>

According to FEC filings, the company has received large sums of money – over $40,000 in July alone – from South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign.

Pete Buttigieg paid the firm Shadow Inc., who developed the Iowa voter tally app, tens of thousands of dollars in recent months.#MayorCheat pic.twitter.com/zxSRxHXRYr — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) February 4, 2020

Other campaigns have commissioned the company as well, including former Vice President Joe Biden’s and Senator Amy Klobuchar’s. But none of them come close to the money spent by Buttigieg’s campaign for unknown reasons.

Buttigieg was poised to do well in Iowa, at one point leading in the state a couple of months ago. But recent drops in the polls combined with concerns that his campaign has been made irrelevant by billionaire Mike Bloomberg have brought on speculation that short of an outright win in Iowa, his campaign will not survive. Bloomberg’s late entry signaled an alternative to Buttigieg for moderates who are not convinced Biden can get the job done.

It’s conspicuous that despite the lack of results reported by the DNC or Iowa Democratic Party, Buttigieg still signaled a victory.

Iowa, you have shocked the nation. By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious. #IowaCaucuses — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 4, 2020

Today, he’s backtracking on his claim of victory following the backlash from many who have accused him of colluding with Shadow Inc.

BREAKING: Pete Buttigieg *was not* declaring that he won the IA caucus. When Pete claimed to be “victorious,” he was speaking figuratively. Watch as Pete refuses to actually say that he won, when he’s asked directly. “It’s clearly a victory *for us*…” pic.twitter.com/ChZ6E155zN — Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) February 4, 2020

Despite the claim of victory followed by the backtrack, Twitter is blowing up with conspiracy theories that Buttigieg had something to do with the Iowa caucus meltdown. It’s just too suspicious to dismiss.

The entire process behind the Iowa Caucuses is absolutely insane. Hillary campaign staffers leave and make an app. Pete Buttigieg also pays the same company. The app fails. Pete declares early victory. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 4, 2020

Wait what? Pete Buttigieg is claiming victory with no results in and #MayorCheat is trending??? This is glorious. I'm actually flipping between MSNBC AND CNN to watch the meltdown. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 4, 2020

Mayor Pete Buttigieg is being accused of cheating for bizarrely claiming he won the Iowa primary despite the results not being counted and internal results indicating Bernie Sanders won.https://t.co/nm4sxiEcVx#MayorCheat — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 4, 2020

The app that “failed” in Iowa last night was developed by a software company called Shadow. Shadow was paid by the Pete Buttigieg campaign last summer. Pete Buttigieg has now claimed victory before any precincts have reported. What’s that about election interference? pic.twitter.com/3poGMrlK2k — Aren R. LeBrun (@proustmalone) February 4, 2020

the one certain result from last night is the confirmation that Pete Buttigieg is a dishonest fucking weasel https://t.co/LR7i39KIUC — Albert Burneko (@AlbertBurneko) February 4, 2020

The circumstances are suspicious. The results (or lack thereof) are fishy. And at the heart of the Iowa caucus debacle is Shadow Inc and the serious cash paid to them by Pete Buttigieg. If it isn’t a conspiracy, it’s a uncannily convenient coincidence.

