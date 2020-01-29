I know I’m a little late to the party with this whole Rick Wilson thing. That’s because I wanted to take a little time to organize my thoughts on the latest outrage du jour brought to you courtesy of #NeverTrump and CNN, the First Name in Media Bias, so that I could fully articulate what it is that really bothers me about this episode.

To recap, Wilson—a longtime GOP political consultant, in addition to being an all-around toad—appeared on Don Lemon’s show, where he had a grand ol’ time yukking it up over how those cornpone Trumpsters couldn’t care less about the President’s impeachment over Ukraine military aid, mainly because they couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if they tried. Lemon, of course, took great delight in this, particularly when Wilson cracked a painfully canned joke involving the letter “U” and a picture of a crane—although whether he meant the bird variety or a piece of heavy-lifting equipment was left up to the viewer to puzzle out:

This is why Trump won and will win again. pic.twitter.com/KfaLnP1KCt — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 28, 2020

First off, let me say that for a guy who holds himself up as an example of erudition and sophistication compared to those Trump rubes, that joke doesn’t exactly speak well of his wit—and since wit is closely tied to intelligence, that particular bomb of a bon mot (rehearsed, no less!) denotes an IQ closer to Chauncey Gardener than Albert Einstein. It’s as if the man fancies himself a Nietzschean übermensch, à la Leopold and Loeb, who thinks he got away with the Comedy Crime of the Century only to be tripped up by the one piece of evidence he could never cover up: He’s just not funny. His is a stand-up style that makes one pine for the comparatively insightful humor of a Michelle Wolf—and trust me, when you’re dying on stage harder than she did at the White House Correspondents Dinner, that’s saying something.

Beyond that, however, Wilson’s shtick bespeaks a wholesale disdain for a vast swath of America—a subject that others have already covered here quite eloquently, so there’s not much more I can add to that subject. What strikes me most about this exchange, though, is how nakedly honest it really is. Much like the national news media letting their non-partisan disguise slip in the era of Trump, the political consultant class is letting us know what they’ve always thought of the voters: that we are, in their view, sheep to be herded wherever they want us to go, and that just happens to be in the direction of whoever is paying their fee.

In other words, nothing of what they present to us is real. Oh, they might put on a show of being conservative—the better to soften us up to their subtle attempts at manipulation—but in the end, guys like Wilson don’t really give a damn about whether or not this candidate or that policy advances the conservative cause. Quite the contrary, feeding and growing Big Government is great for their bottom line. In that respect, they’re a lot like Democrats who campaign heavily in minority districts come election time, but never seem to be around as the problems they promised to fix go unresolved. Once they’ve got your vote, they don’t much care about your concerns—until you stop paying attention to them, and try voting a different way. Then, all of a sudden, you become the problem, and the results—as we’ve seen—aren’t pretty.

Wilson gave the game up when, in the clip above, he referred to voters as “credulous boomer rubes.” Except that he wasn’t just referring to Trump voters—he was talking about pretty much everyone, regardless of their age, who has figured out how the political-media class has been manipulating them all these years and now refuses to go along.

It’s the one kind of “woke” that Wilson can’t abide, so it’s no wonder he’s so embittered. What he doesn’t seem to realize, however, is that there is no going back—and that no matter how much he whines and tries to shame the voters, the days of him calling the shots are over.

We’re onto you, Rick. Now crawl back into the swamp where reptiles like you belong.

