Poor DNC. They did everything they could to mask the fact that former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is more dismal of a failure than Jeb Bush’s 2016 run. But we saw it. The Washington Post saw it. Just about everyone is reading the writing on the wall that Biden went from frontrunner to disaster following the Iowa caucus.

Senator Bernie Sanders continues to be the apparent frontrunner, though South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is giving him a run for his money. I’ll diverge from the WaPo analysis and put billionaire Mike Bloomberg ahead of Buttigieg with a caveat: Bloomberg can’t win enough delegates, but he could win in a contested convention if Sanders doesn’t get to the magic number before then.

But the big story is Biden’s collapse. What happened? He was still doing well in the polls leading up to the Iowa caucus. Where he has failed is in inspiring dedicated supporters. Sure, many still want him to be the nominee, but mostly because they know him and don’t trust Sanders or Elizabeth Warren. But wanting is very different from caucusing for, which translated into a humiliating fourth place finish in the nation’s first nomination contest.

Here’s how WaPo ranked them (with spots moved from their last power rankings in parentheses).

Bernie Sanders (+1) Pete Buttigieg (+2) Mike Bloomberg (+3) Joe Biden (-3) Elizabeth Warren (-2) Amy Klobuchar (-1)

Whenever you read anything from the Washington Post, you should take it with a grain of salt and a shot of whiskey. But the leftist journalists know their candidates and saw weakness in all but three. They’ll find weaknesses in all of them soon enough.

