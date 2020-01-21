The Lobby Day event in Richmond, Virginia, yesterday was an unambiguous success for defenders of the 2nd Amendment. Over 20,000 patriots surrounded the Capitol Building and protested draconian gun control laws proposed by Democrats. There were no arrests for violence (though one woman allegedly broke the state’s odd anti-mask law), which seemed to catch mainstream media by surprise.

In retrospect, it seems like the massive police presence, which included state, county, and city law enforcement as well as assistance from the FBI, was unnecessary. The last place anyone wants to start trouble is a place with thousands of armed patriots. Nevertheless, Governor Ralph Northam erred on the side of caution following the tragedy in Charlottesville in 2017.

Leave it to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to attempt to taint the event with bald-faced lies. In her efforts to virtue signal before a crowd at the Blackout for Human Rights: MLK Now 2020 event in Harlem’s Riverside Church, she said there were almost no police officers at the event.

“There’s this gun rights protest happening down in Richmond. On MLK Day!” she siad. “But here’s the image that has struck with me the most about that. When we go out and march for the dignity and the recognition of the lives of people like Freddie Gray and Eric Garner, the whole place is surrounded by police in riot gear without a gun in sight. And here are all of these people flying Confederate flags, with semi-automatic weapons, and there’s almost no police officers at that protest.”

Even with the strong police presence at the two protests she invoked, hundreds of protesters were arrested and dozens of police officers were injured. There was millions of dollars worth of damage. At the 2nd Amendment event yesterday, no one was injured, no damage was done, and many even stayed after the event ended to help clean up the mess.

While trying to point her finger at racism and badmouth law enforcement, AOC highlighted the stark differences between a leftist protest and patriot protest. Over 20,000 2nd Amendment advocates showed America how peaceful protests work.

