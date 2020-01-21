A group associated with Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign released a video of NBC’s Tom Brokaw asking former Vice President Joe Biden about his involvement with helping a company that employed his son, Hunter. This isn’t about Burisma, the company at the heart of the current impeachment trial. This is ANOTHER company for which Biden allegedly used his influence to benefit them.

When Biden was still in the Senate and his son was coming out of law school, his influence in Delaware allegedly helped Hunter get a job at NBNA, a credit card company where he started earning around $100,000 a year. Joe Biden himself received $214,000 in campaign contributions from the company and its employees.

“At the same time, you were fighting for a bankruptcy bill that NBNA really wanted to get passed through the Senate, making it much tougher for everyone else to file for bankruptcy,” Brokaw said. He continued to list off apparent allegations of corruption in which Biden worked on behalf of the company.

Biden and Sanders supporters are taking to Twitter to argue about the video and the trending #BidenIsCorrupt hashtag. Conservatives are also weighing in on the exchange.

I don't care how many people tweet and retweet #BidenIsCorrupt there's only one man responsible for each and every one … @BernieSanders. Whether you are #KHive or Klobuchar, Warren or Buttigieg each following should make it clear we will not tolerate the Bros shit in 2020! https://t.co/uzG5hiS9Zu — 🌟| James Adam Kent |🌟 (@loudonkleer) January 21, 2020

Possibly even more corrupt than Biden. But doesn’t change the fact that #BidenIsCorrupt. https://t.co/zmBQeqFoIx — Joey M. (@JoeyOfTheWorld) January 21, 2020

Trump will murder Biden with this stuff. If the Dems want to lose to Trump again, then nominate Biden. His record needs to be scrutinized. #BidenIsCorruptpic.twitter.com/Boiwi3d15M — Miss Carter-Shaw (@watchmyshaw) January 21, 2020

50% of the people tweeting that #BidenIsCorrupt, have no clue what corruption is. The other 50% are Russian bots and Trump supporters (in other words they love corruption).

Biden is NOT corrupt but Trump certainly is! — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) January 21, 2020

I’m surprised Twitter is allowing #BidenIsCorrupt to trend. Very few people are as corrupt as Sleepy Joe. You don’t get to stay in politics for 50 years without a great deal of corruption. He’s set all his family up with lucrative contracts and deals. The man is corrupt! — Joey M. (@JoeyOfTheWorld) January 21, 2020

Sooooo the Left knows #BidenIsCorrupt … but Democrats are trying to remove Trump from office because he wanted him investigated? K. pic.twitter.com/vyaFYgUjDT — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 21, 2020

Biden did the exact same as HRC, took money from credit card companies and voted for the Bankruptcy bill. #BidenIsCorrupt https://t.co/2D9rm02B4O — #BidenCuts✂️#BidenIsCorrupt (@AnOligarch) January 21, 2020

#BidenIsCorrupt hashtag is trending from "democrats" and "progressives" who speak with a pronounced Russian accent. pic.twitter.com/d7fOsbuo7d — Heart Weelyams (@HWeelyams) January 21, 2020

Pointing out the obvious massive flaws in an opponent has no place in a primary? That's exactly why we have primaries. Bernie's supporters were right. He was 100% wrong to apologize to you. #BidenIsCorrupt https://t.co/F7f2TWPoUj — Steven Cotterill (@socialiststeve6) January 21, 2020

If #BidenIsCorrupt, why is there not an entire section of the Mueller Report talking about how Russia helped his campaign, as there is with Bernie Sanders? — Greg Olear (@gregolear) January 21, 2020

When Trump supporters and Bernie supporters actually agree on something for once #BidenIsCorrupt pic.twitter.com/xqkNYSMZ5o — Sean (@Sean11556384) January 21, 2020

Joe Biden is corrupt. There really isn’t a valid argument against it considering his decades-long track record in Washington DC. But one has to wonder if Hunter Biden was really so impotent he needed his dad to step in throughout his adult life.

