If ever there was a message to be heard about gun control in general and Virginia’s proposed draconian laws in particular, it’s this one. An attendee of the Lobby Day rally at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond explained why he was there and how mainstream media needs to stop spreading a false narrative about gun owners’ rights activists.

Outside the assembly of Virginia pro-2a pic.twitter.com/pLnkJvCl6t — Hunter Johnson (@flop_gen) January 20, 2020

He wasn’t happy with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, either. When asked what he thought about the Governor sealing up the Capitol, the activist suggested locking him and everyone else in there. It’s not a terrible idea.

As a defense of the 2nd Amendment, this is one of the best messages we’ve heard in a while. But something tells me as more videos from the Virginia Rally emerge, we will hear similar messages of patriotism, equality, and preserving our natural rights.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.