We were told that a bunch of pro-liberty patriots getting together with guns *gasp!* would surely lead to violence. We were told that it was going to be a ‘white nationalist rally in Virginia’. That nothing good can ever come from people defending their unalienable human rights.

Then wouldn’t you know it, practical reality intercedes to decimate their pre-written story. First, there was the condemnation of a ‘journalist’ from NBC that couldn’t resist in pushing the ‘white supremacist’ false narrative to the limit. As reported by Fox news: NBC News’ Ben Collins slammed for warning of ‘white nationalist rally in Virginia’:

Ahead of Monday’s gun-rights rally in Virginia, NBC News reporter Ben Collins labeled the event a “white nationalist” gathering Sunday, even as he warned against spreading “made-up stuff” on Twitter — prompting scores of critics to point out the apparent irony, and to condemn his network for sanctioning Collins’ checkered reporting on the so-called “dystopia beat.” “Reporters covering tomorrow’s white nationalist rally in Virginia, I’m absolutely begging you: Verify information before you send it out tomorrow, even if it’s a very sensational rumor you heard from a cop,” Collins wrote in his since-deleted tweet. “Don’t become a hero in neo-Nazi propaganda circles with made-up stuff.”

Then of course, reality set in. All of those armed citizens tend to keep violence at bay. The quote from engineer and author Robert A. Heinlein being most appropriate here:

“An armed society is a polite society. Manners are good when one may have to back up his acts with his life.” Robert A. Heinlein

Then all the video showed that despite the narrative, it was a nice cross section of pro-liberty America with one video quickly going viral:

“Sir, are you a White Supremacist?” pic.twitter.com/JFhxLRfgv1 — Zach Vorhies (@Perpetualmaniac) January 20, 2020

There are reports that the authoritarians are panicking over the loss of support by certain groups. Hence the reason they ironically labeling that which has resisted racism as racism. Perhaps because that is their go-to accusation for anything that is in opposition to their tyranny.

Liberty control is a form of oppression and originally based in racism. The fact that thousands from a cross-section of our society turned out for the support of liberty will panic the left, and not just because their usual media narrative has failed. But because they falsely think that we don’t really care about our unalienable human rights, they have chosen poorly on that score.

