As the impeachment trial in the Senate begins, there are two battles that are being waged. The first is obvious: Congressional Democrats versus the White House over whether the President should be removed from office. The second is less obvious, at least to those who do not pay much attention to American media. It will be the massive forces of progressive media versus the small but potent voices of conservative media fighting to spin the narrative.

Democrats will lose both of these battles. Or, to be more accurate, they’ve already lost the battles. Barring John Bolton bringing to his testimony a recording of President Trump saying, “Tell Ukraine if they don’t investigate my political opponent, Joe Biden, I will not send them the aid they want,” there is zero chance 20 Republican Senators will vote to have him removed. That means the only real battle is over which side of the media wins more hearts and minds of voters.

There are certain takeaways Democrats want to deliver to Americans through their mainstream media proxies during the impeachment trial. The biggest one is the narrative that President Trump committed impeachable offenses. The second biggest yet infinitely more important one for them is that President Trump should be voted out in November. The third message – call it the Democrats’ cherry on top – is that Republicans on Capitol Hill are covering up for President Trump and must be removed in November as well.

But their best weapon for delivering these takeaways is tainted. After over three years of unhinged, biased, and single-sided reporting from CNN, MSNBC, NY Times, Washington Post, and network news, their credibility among the people who count is completely shot. Sure, the vast majority of Trump-hating Democrats have been and will continue to pay obeisance to their mainstream media heroes like Rachel Maddow and Jake Tapper, but there’s a group that they lost with their repetitive false reporting since 2016. That group consists of Democrats who don’t hate President Trump (and there are more than some might think) and Independents who have been burned by the Steele Dossier, the Mueller investigation, and every other “bombshell” mainstream media dropped on us that turned into nothing of consequence.

As tainted as mainstream media is, there is still a risk. We need only to look at the Nazis and Joseph Goebbels to see how the left intends to control the narrative about impeachment. Replace “the state” with “the Democrats” and you’ll see their strategy clearly depicted in this quote:

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

In other words, the truth is the greatest enemy of the Democrats. They will use their mainstream media proxies to spread anti-Trump propaganda from now until election day, but during the impeachment trial they will put in extra effort to make it stick. This is why we are sacrificing revenue through donations to dedicate everything we have towards exposing the Democrats’ big lie.

They will lose. How badly they lose will be determined by how well conservative media is able to get through truth to the masses. The election can be decided in the next few weeks if we’re strong enough in our efforts to make it happen. They have the forces of propaganda, indoctrination, and hatred on their side. All we have is the truth, but it will be enough.

Here’s the question that needs to be asked throughout the impeachment trial: “Why did Democrats halt progress and waste our time for this?” Impeachment is a grave process, and not in the fake way Pelosi invokes. It should never have been made political.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.