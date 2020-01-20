Leftists across the nation collectively held their breath and prepared for the worst today. They were certain that if you get a bunch of right-wing 2nd Amendment activists together in the same place, it would devolve into a gigantic drunken fight at a country music bar. They’d be storming the Capitol in search of Democrats to shoot. They’re all domestic terrorists in the eyes of most leftists. Except… they aren’t.

CNN: Threats which caused Gov. Northam to call for a State of Emergency "Have simply not emerged".. "The police very clear in saying they have not had a single arrest during this rally and we have been standing here all morning" pic.twitter.com/6p2JfebvFO — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 20, 2020

Here’s a sampling of the unhinged responses earlier today:

Terrorists in Virginia right now. If you’re in Richmond right now please stay far, far away.

pic.twitter.com/tXlYE04aLN — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 20, 2020

This is directly outside Virginia’s State Capitol building. They want their opposition to be terrified. They’re terrorists. pic.twitter.com/GXl1llqnrA — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 20, 2020

Hundreds of armed domestic terrorists. Six cops total. This is not a "well regulared militia." It's appalling and extremely dangerous. The only reason they are allowed to do this is because they are white.

pic.twitter.com/CVDzVybsBB — Sergio Siano (@siano4progress) January 20, 2020

4/4/19 – FBI Director says white supremacy is a ‘Persistent, Pervasive Threat to the US!

This isn’t about gun rights!

On MLK Day to boot.

Make no mistake, these people are racist domestic terrorists!#RichmondVA pic.twitter.com/xP3fq07vxn — Tris Resists (@TrisResists) January 20, 2020

But with about an hour left for the event, there have been no incidents. Zero. Richmond police made it crystal clear to CNN that there hasn’t been a single arrest made. Could it be? Was the left’s narrative wrong? Was Virginia Governor Ralph Northam being partisan and paranoid when he declared a state of emergency? The answer to all of these questions appears to be “yes.”

The problem with the left’s narrative is they have a vision of gun owners that has been indoctrinated into them by leftist media and a progressive education system. They cannot fathom the concept that law abiding gun owners do not want to shoot people. But their worldview is based on lies, therefore they’re unable to compute events like Richmond that do not devolve as they anticipated.

We can expect the media to thank Northam, his state of emergency, and the strong police presence for the lack of violent rioting the left expected. Even in light of the actual events, they will not budge on their perspectives that everyone at the event is racist. They’re all violent. They’re all in training to be the next mass shooter. Well, the left can keep their narrative. We’re just thankful to God and the patriots at the event that the proper message was sent.

It’s not surprising to conservatives that tens of thousands of patriotic American gun activists gathered for peaceful protest are less harmful than a couple dozen Antifa activists bent on mayhem. But it’s shocking to the left. Shocking, I tell you.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.