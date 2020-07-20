There is nothing more incredible than a supposedly ‘objective’ publication taking two entirely different stances on essentially the same story it’s presenting at the same time. But this morning we were seeing that take place in almost real-time.

In one piece, they wrote the headline as ‘It’s propaganda’: Anti-mask crowd rallies at Ohio capital, derides doctors, claims government overreach. Note the convenient writing of the headline that implicitly attacks people protesting the placebo mask mandates.

While at the same time, a headline for another protest has the positive spin: ‘Strike for Black Lives,’ Walmart, Sam’s Club will start requiring masks: 5 things to know Monday, along with pushing placebo mask propaganda.

The video we’re presenting is one of a series produced by engineer and environmentalist Tony Heller. He’s looked at the data and along with many others including Dr. Jeffrey Barke, has come to the conclusion that the ‘peaceful’ looting and rioting of fascists of Antifa was the cause of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Both note the obvious fact that while the states began reopening in May, the new case spike took place towards the end of June – after all of the peaceful violence of the Antifa riots. He cites that Sweden didn’t have a lockdown and didn’t wear masks. To a certain extent, they protected the vulnerable and worked towards everyone else attaining herd immunity

Masking the attainment of herd immunity

He also notes in the video that the wearing of masks isn’t the controlling factor in these new case increases. The original rationale for the lockdown was to ‘flatten the curve’ because eventually everyone was going to be exposed to the virus.

Now that has changed and it’s all about getting people to wear masks. His theory is that the CDC recognizes that we’re getting close to heard immunity, and they want to take credit for saving lives.

We disagree on that point, since they would do that no matter the circumstances. It is more likely that the left would like to slow down the attainment of herd immunity to prolong the crisis for as long as possible for purely political reasons.

Why did the media start ignoring the peaceful violence as the COVID-19 Cases started spiking?

Curiously enough, while the national socialist media went with the pedal to the metal coverage of the ‘peaceful’ rioting for the first few weeks of June, they largely ignored this soon after the spike in COVID-19 cases became obvious. Could it be they wanted to avoid connecting the two?

After all, both serve their purposes of pressuring President Trump with chaos from both nation-wide and local perspectives. The national socialist media emphasizing the Chi-Com spike makes it sound like a widespread problem when it’s mainly in a few regions. While the ongoing peaceful violence is covered by local sources to maintain a level of fear on that front.

The bottom line: We’re being manipulated for political purposes

As has been noted, it’s been one month since the coronavirus ‘2nd wave surge’ began, death rates are still flat. With all of the pandemic propaganda meant for the purpose of instilling fear. We also note that CNN is scrupulously trying to avoid mentioning any of the peaceful violence taking place on the streets of Seattle or Portland.

The media continues to push the mask narrative while ignoring incidents of peaceful violence taking place on our streets. It’s becoming painfully obvious they have gone from merely being woefully one-sided to outright propaganda organs of the nation’s socialist left.

