Anyone who wonders how Democrats continue to get elected or why Joe Biden is still being taken seriously by tens of millions of Americans need only look to where they get their news. If it’s CNN, chances are they’re completely unaware of the anarchy and destruction happening in Portland, Seattle, and other cities across the nation where lawlessness reigns and the streets are controlled by Antifa and Black Lives Matter “protesters.”

They’re probably unaware of the Amazon Go store in Seattle that was looted in the name of BLM today, but they may have read the front page CNN story about “Understanding the dress codes of Orthodox Jewish women.”

NOW: Antifa Militants and Black Lives Matter rioters are breaking into Amazon Go Downtown Seattle. This protest has turned into a riot. #SeattleProtest #AntifaDomesticTerrorists #seattleriots #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/RH8u56fCGP — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 19, 2020

Among the other enthralling works of journalism adorning CNN’s homepage is a story titled, “Demi Moore explains carpeted bathroom,” and a breaking news report titled “Florida bicyclist injured in collision with an iguana.” There is a plethora of stories lambasting President Trump for, well, everything, and a story about Joe Biden’s roadmap for opening schools safely, a roadmap he certainly hasn’t read.

Conservatives who get their news through independent sources are exponentially more aware of the real problems facing Americans than those who sit in the CNN bubble. Even Fox News viewers are moderately more aware of the actual issues than those who get their news from most other mainstream media outlets. It’s no wonder that over half the country is clueless when it comes to the reality of Black Lives Matter and Antifa, two organizations that are promoting the anarcho-communist worldview taking over Democrat-led cities.

Despite the presence of the internet and thousands of media outlets at our fingertips, tens of millions of Americans have no idea what’s going on. We must promote the truth or fall victim to voters who hear nothing but lies. Our EIC, JD Rucker, discussed this more in-depth in the latest episode of Conservative Playbook.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.