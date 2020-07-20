There has always been a great danger with attacking a free press. Through our First Amendment rights, we are able to practice religion, speak without government persecution, and enjoy an independent press system that can and should tell the truth. Unfortunately, all of these components of the First Amendment are under attack today with the last piece—freedom of the press—being attacked from within the media industry itself.

Our founders assumed that if the press remained free, they would naturally embrace the truth. This has been the case from the beginning and only in recent years has pursuit of the truth been replaced by propagation of a progressive narrative. We see it in manifesting unambiguously today. Rioters and looters are called “protesters” by mainstream media. Joe Biden’s obviously declining mental acuity is being covered up. Positive news stories about conservative policies are being suppressed while stories against conservatism are amplified. Mainstream media is no longer suitable for delivery of the truth, if ever it really was.

But there’s a challenge. We must not turn to government to stifle the press in any regard. We’re already seeing the repercussions of private companies like Facebook and Google using biased “fact-checkers” to further promote their progressive agenda. If government stepped in to regulate the news, it would be even worse. Perhaps it would be good today with conservative leadership sprinkled throughout Washington DC, but the precedent of media regulations would come back to bite conservatives in a future with leftist bureaucrats in charge. Moreover, defense of the Constitution supersedes current-day evils within mainstream media. In other words, we should not turn to government for a solution. We must rely on our own power as the people of this great nation.

I’ve often been told I’m terrible at fundraising. It’s not in my nature as a conservative and a capitalist to ask others for assistance. But like so many in this country, NOQ Report has been hit with sharply declining revenues even as our traffic hits record levels. This is why I am appealing to your desire to bring balance to the media when I ask for your financial support in this dire time for our nation. The truth is the greatest strength conservatives have, but most in media are bent on denying the truth and pushing reports that support their leftist agenda. Sites like NOQ Report must continue to grow and spread the truth.

We will never tell falsehoods. When errors are made, we will correct them. That is our promise as a publication. Not everyone will like our pro-conservative or pro-Christian opinion pieces, but we will continue to anchor them with only truthful news. When you’re on the right side, there’s simply no reason to lie. By helping us stay afloat until this economic downturn hits a full-blown recovery, you will be keeping the truth flowing to Americans who need to hear it the most.

It is not incumbent on government or Big Tech to counter mainstream media’s propaganda. It is up to us, We the People, to support independent and truthful news outlets while disavowing progressive media lies. Will you help?

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.