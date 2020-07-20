Shark Tank host and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban wades into politics from time to time. His ideology is often hard to nail down, but he seems like a socially progressive moderate Republican or Libertarian-lite. Sometimes, the media personality who has flirted with a presidential run in the past lets his progressive side get the better of him, as he did when panning a fan who simply wants players to stand for the National Anthem.

The National Anthem Police in this country are out of control. If you want to complain, complain to your boss and ask why they don't play the National Anthem every day before you start work. https://t.co/NUwv7asO44 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

Senator Ted Cruz, a fellow Texan, chimed in on the billionaire’s remarks with a light jab over the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) penchant for embracing the Chinese Communist Party as well as encouraging communist activities in the United States.

Really??!? NBA is telling everyone who stands for the flag, who honors our cops and our veterans, to “piss off”? In Texas, no less? Good luck with that. pic.twitter.com/AVWLMZIqu0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 20, 2020

The back and forth turned ugly as the two powerful men lobbed insults at each other. First, Cuban called out Cruz’ “balls.” Then Cruz shot back with the China attack. The battle continued, but in the end there really wasn’t much the social justice owner of a basketball team could say to properly counter Cruz’ logical and patriotic points.

Still no answer from @mcuban Let’s try simpler. Mark, tough guy, can you say “Free Hong Kong”? Can your players put that on their jerseys? Can you condemn the CCP’s concentration camps w/ 1 million Uyghurs? Can you say ANYTHING other than “Chairman Mao is beautiful & wise”? https://t.co/0XpLRaFSw2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 20, 2020

I can say Black Lives Matter. I can say there is systemic racism in this country. I can say there is a Pandemic that you have done little to end. I can say I care about this country first and last and.. https://t.co/URFs41XloY — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

Have some balls for once @tedcruz. Speak to me. It's my tweet. https://t.co/QGza2qWoRR — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

Speaking of balls, tell us what you think about China. I’ll wait. https://t.co/s68JYk9MLR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 20, 2020

I agree Black Lives Matter. I agree there is a pandemic & we have taken extraordinary steps to defeat it. Where did that pandemic originate? Why did Communist China COVER UP the Wuhan outbreak & arrest whistle-blowers? And why are you terrified to say ONE WORD about China? https://t.co/Tfj2tZnmCP — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 20, 2020

There really isn’t much Cuban can say that won’t dig him deeper into the hole. He has an opportunity to be a leader in a sport that, at the professional level, has turned against the precepts of American freedom while using capitalism as a weapon against the people who enable it. The fear of racial justice warriors playing for these teams combined with an undeniable degree of control over the NBA by the Chinese Communist Party has forced team owners to make choices. Cuban has chosen to embrace authoritarianism while panning the nation that enabled his numerous blessings.

If you believe in true racial equality, American exceptionalism, and common sense, then the NBA simply isn’t for you. Mark Cuban says “bye” to those who love this nation. Ted Cruz was spot on with his criticism.

