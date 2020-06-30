To get all of the latest episodes of Let’s Talk Right Now, make sure you subscribe to our Apple Podcasts channel!

Here are today’s stories:

Parler is NOT the answer to Free Speech

Conservatives have been making a mass exodus from Twitter to Parler, a new social media platform promising freedom of speech without censorship. I’m glad that, finally, someone is taking seriously the call to create conservative alternatives to the leftist controlled technology companies! With that said, I’m also concerned if conservatives leave the mainstream conversation and enter into an echo chamber with only other conservatives.

The thing we have to remember is that elections are not decided by conservatives or progressives… they are decided by the independents in the middle that can go either way. The moderates in the middle aren’t going to be leaving Twitter for Parler, only the conservatives. So if we abandon them by leaving mainstream social media, we are ensuring our defeat in the upcoming election. Use Parler as a backup platform, not as our primary.

There’s a video going around of the St Lous couple brandishing firearms, including an AR-15. Many on the left are using this an example of banning guns and taking away our second amendment. However, this example, in fact, proves the need for the second amendment! If you watch the full video footage, you will see that the Black Lives Matter rioters (they aren’t protesters, they are rioters) broke into this private property through the front gate and trespassed before being met by the armed homeowners.

What we’ve learned through all of these riots and protesters is that we have a need to arm ourselves and protect our home and family. You see, we don’t even know whether we’ll have the police in the near future, let alone whether they’ll show up if we need them due to being spread too thin due to the riots and looting. Our Founding Fathers had the foresight to see that we need to be able to protect ourselves and that we can’t simply rely on the government to be our saviors. As conservatives, we need to use this as an example of the need to arm ourselves and protect our Second Amendment rights.

Finally, we come to some video footage of mail-in ballots being thrown away by a postal worker. This is evidence of just how vulnerable the mail-in ballot system is and why we should not expand it as many of the leftist governors are trying to do. Through tactics such as ballot harvesting and other questionable strategies in order to rig elections, this is simply more evidence that we have to tighten up our voting guidelines to ensure that voters are really who they say they are and everyone’s vote is actually counting.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.