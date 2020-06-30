This reads like a Bablylon Bee headline but popular chess YouTube channel with over 1800 videos had a podcast removed during a premier for violating community guidelines. Aagadmator’s Chess Channel has nearly 700000 subscribers, featuring in-depth analysis of famous chess matches. In this video, the incident where a chess podcast was removed and the subsequent appeal rejected is explained. This was the result of YouTube’s algorithm. It’s unknown what exactly violated YouTube’s policy, but one can easily speculate that something about “white beating black” would trigger YouTube’s algorithms.

In the end, it seems as though the situation was resolved, as the video was allowed to return. But still, if YouTube’s algorithms are so aggressive that they censor an innocent chess channel, who can really survive on the platform for much longer?

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.