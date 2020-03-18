In an effort to mitigate or even eliminate as much blame as possible for the worldwide spread of the coronavirus, the Chinese Communist Party has engaged in their most concerted and widespread attempt at propaganda we’ve seen in the modern era. They’re pulling out all the stops and sparing no expense to convince the world the Chinese Virus, also called the Wuhan Coronavirus or COVID-19, isn’t their fault. In fact, they want you to believe it’s an attack by the U.S. Army. Seriously.

Their propaganda wing, which is likely by far the largest and most complex in the world, is more than just a few thousand journalists in their pockets. They don’t just own the messaging of the DNC and mainstream media or the executive board of the World Health Organization. They have a wide network of people who do nothing but spread lies on social media, article comments, and chat boards. NOQ Report got to experience this for ourselves last year.

In late 2018 and early 2019, we opposed the trade war with China, preferring fiscally conservative free trade as the right way to go. It wasn’t out of support for trading with China. Our belief back then was the best way to right the course was to encourage domestic production and use free trade to find alternatives to Chinese partners.

Once it became clear the administration was moving forward with the trade war, we switched perspectives. I personally took on a “no half-measures” approach to it. If there was no way to stop tariffs, then it made more sense to push for the harshest tariffs possible to force negotiations and bring the trade war to an end as quickly as possible. Like I said, I’m not a fan of trading with China at anywhere near the rate we do because we’re essentially propping up a potential enemy’s economy by doing so.

A Chinese mobile app started sending us significant traffic at the time that we were opposed to tariffs. It struck me as odd because even though it was all in Chinese, the traffic was coming mostly from the United States with some coming from Europe and Australia. They weren’t just sharing my anti-tariff posts. They were sharing many of our posts, about one every 2-4 days, and when they did the traffic would spike. In 2019, they were our 10th highest traffic source, and almost all of it came in the beginning of the year before we switched to an anti-tariff stance.

Then, the traffic mostly stopped before the end of 2019. I would have assumed we were blacklisted by the site but traffic still occasionally trickled in. After learning more about the company, it was clear the algorithms employed by the Beijing-based company filtered out content from sites they deemed anti-CCP. Conspicuously, since we’ve been reporting about the coronavirus, we haven’t had a single visitor from the app.

Don’t get me wrong—I’m glad that traffic stopped. It wasn’t high quality and rarely commented. But it did act to solidify my theory that they’re using a combination of meat-puppets and machine learning to determine how content is distributed even outside of their own country. That’s a concern, especially when we consider how much sway they have over popular mainstream and social media outlets in the United States. Are we getting our news filtered in similar fashion, though not quite as blatantly?

We know this for sure: The CCP is firing every weapon they have in order to control a narrative that is seemingly lost. But their propaganda tools are powerful and their connections are vast. Don’t assume they can’t sway blame away from them.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.