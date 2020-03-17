Restaurants are closing. Toilet paper is flying off the shelves. Arrests are being put on hold. Is there an end to the madness the coronavirus has inflicted on our nation? In Philadelphia, crimes are no longer being treated as crimes as law enforcement has been instructed to stop making arrests. No, seriously.

A decree has been sent down from ironically named Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw for police to stop arresting people who commit “non-violent” crimes. They are instead to hold suspects in their cars and issue warrants for future arrest, assuming law enforcement can find them later.

BREAKING: @phillypolice officers instructed to stop making arrests for following list of what are consider non-violent crimes. Here is the email sent to city police officers telling them to just obtain arrest warrants for now. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/GYl13T67uK — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 17, 2020

Drug dealers, car thieves, and prostitutes will now be essentially ticketed with an order to appear in court for arrest at a later date, though that is not necessarily described in the warrant they receive. Instead, they will be found when the Commissioner decrees it is okay to book people at the police station again.

The list of crimes that will not yield an arrest and proper police booking include:

All narcotics offenses

Theft from persons

Retail theft

Theft from auto

Burglary

Vandalism

All bench warrants

Stolen auto

Economic crimes

Prostitution

It’s understandable that leaders across the country are making an effort to put an end to the coronavirus as best they can. Our EIC even noted in a story that we should be pleased that leaders in both the public and private sectors are trying to do the right thing. But this particular move seems much more like forced criminal justice reform with a touch of social justice warrior mentality. Crime is crime, and some of the offenses on the no-arrest list seem too serious to deem worthy of release for the suspect.

Philadelphia has a tendency to take radical steps in their quest for a social justice utopia that includes criminal justice reform. But that agenda tends to do more harm to the community and law-abiding citizens than any perceived positives.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.