Who gives the most money to WHO, the World Health Organization? The United States, of course. But who gives the most money to causes favored by executives and administrators at WHO? China. It would seem as though the United States is doing it wrong, at least from an influence perspective, as the WHO has echoed the Chinese narrative regarding the coronavirus since it became a worldwide concern, long before they were willing to raise alarm bells.

In fact, the WHO scolded nations, including the United States, for imposing “racist and unnecessary” travel bans to and from China. For an organization that has a stated goal of protecting the world from outbreaks of infectious diseases, they’ve done a piss-poor job of putting the world’s concerns over the economic concerns of the Communist Party of China.

This explosive video by China Uncensored sheds light on why WHO has dropped the ball over and over again since the coronavirus started spreading. What it doesn’t tell us is why mainstream and social media continue to spread WHO’s lies.

