“The coronavirus is the U.S. Army’s fault.”

If those words sound absolutely ludicrous, you’re likely among those who refuse to give credence to the vast amounts of propaganda coming out of China since the Wuhan coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, became a worldwide emergency and pandemic. Unfortunately, not all Americans are as lucid as waves of disinformation continue to propagate through a willing mainstream media industrial complex.

The FBI and DOJ needs to start looking into all the Chinese communist propaganda that is being published in U.S. media https://t.co/TD2g6i5JOk — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 15, 2020

One America News correspondent and host Jack Posobiec continues his months-long reporting on not only the coronavirus itself, but also the way the Chinese Communist Party has handled the situation.

“Once China admitted they had a problem, simply because they couldn’t cover it up anymore, they refused the CDC and the WHO offers of assistance,” Posobiec reported.

BREAKING: China is now blaming the United States for the coronavirus after they covered up the Wuhan outbreak – @OANN pic.twitter.com/l4PemSxPxT — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 14, 2020

“Now the Chinese are going into overdrive. They’re blaming everything from racism and xenophobia to the United States military,” Posobiec continued. “Yes, that’s right. An official spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry Tweeted:”

“CDC was caught on the spot. When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!”

2/2 CDC was caught on the spot. When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation! pic.twitter.com/vYNZRFPWo3 — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) March 12, 2020

Since January, Jack Posobiec was among the first to ring the Wuhan coronavirus alarm bells. Now that China has gone from cover-up-mode to full-blown finger-pointing propaganda, we must continue to seek the truth to fight their incessant lies.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.