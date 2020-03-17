Let’s look at three important facts. First, the Wuhan Coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China. Second, the Chinese Communist Party not only ignored but completely covered up the disease for as long as they could, allowing it to not only spread among its own people but to countries around the world. Third, diseases are regularly named after the area (like Ebola), city (like Lyme Disease), or region/nation (like Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) of their origin.

These facts are undisputed. Well, they would be undisputed if the Chinese Communist Party were an organization that believed in honesty and transparency. The fact that they aren’t made their objections to the use of the phrases “Chinese Virus” or “Wuhan Coronavirus” expected. What doesn’t make sense is why many in American mainstream media and the vast majority of prominent Democrats are echoing their sentiment. Trump Derangement Syndrome has so heavily infected the media and their puppetmasters in the Democratic Party, they have turned this crisis into a whining tool over the President’s use of the phrase.

The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

If you’re like me, not smart enough to turn off mainstream media despite promising to do so many times, then you’ve probably heard complaints that the use of any term that attaches the WHO-named “COVID-19” to China or the Chinese province of Wuhan is racist, xenophobic, or both. This is the CCP’s talking point. No American who has ever heard of West Nile Virus, German Measles, Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever, St. Louis Encephalitis, or Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever believes the phrase “Chinese Virus” is racist or xenophobic. The World Health Organization even acknowledged the reason they came up with the clunky, manufactured name “COVID-19” was to prevent the stigma from touching China. This was clearly based on demands by the CCP.

Chinese state-run media has been pushing the notion that attaching the Chinese Virus in any way to China is bad, and leftists in America are embracing that narrative hook, line, and sinker. Here’s the state-run media pushing the narrative just yesterday.

Racism is not the right tool to cover your own incompetence pic.twitter.com/LmGDyPsULt — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) March 17, 2020

You can’t blame the journalists in China. Their jobs (and possibly their freedom) are contingent on them being the propaganda arm of the government. They really have no choice. But in America, the 1st Amendment protects a free press. Why are they doing the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party? Why are Democrats doing the same? It all comes down to one thing: TDS.

The left is changing naming protocols on direct orders from the Chinese Communist Party. This fact alone should make every American concerned about Democrats vying for office and media pretending to have credibility. It’s the “Chinese Virus.” Period.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.