For all intents and purposes, Paula White is a scam artist. The popular female televangelist has made a career out of spreading a false doctrine, from what I’ve been told by trusted allies. One might wonder why I haven’t done more research on her. It’s simple. She’s unbearable to watch on video as it’s clear within seconds she doesn’t understand the Bible.

Her latest escapades are just a reminder that she’s not a proper leader of Christians and doesn’t belong anywhere near the White House. She called for all “satanic pregnancies” to miscarry, and while technically one can argue that at face value the comment was sound (who wants truly “satanic pregnancies” to be successful?), the implication is misleading at best. What does she define as a “satanic pregnancy”?

“We command all satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now” — Special Adviser to the White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative Paula White pic.twitter.com/gtdZyGfkxy — Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons (@GuthrieGF) January 25, 2020

President Trump (and all of us) need sound doctrine to be flowing into his ears. There will be populists and secularists who don’t consider White’s heretical teachings to be a big concern as the President likely doesn’t take much of her advise very seriously, but the optics are horrible and the attachment to a rich televangelist con-artist does not help make the case for most evangelicals to vote for him. Thankfully, there is a much better case for that, a case that means most evangelicals will vote for him in November in spite of Paula White.

We must pray for our President and our nation. In doing so, we should pray that he is not misled by this charlatan he has allowed into his White House, even giving her the lofty responsibility of advising him on spiritual issues. There are literally thousands of people who would be better advisers on issues of the spirit that Paula White, and I’m being conservative with my estimate. It could be millions, as I’d rather he sought spiritual advise from my 13-year-old than from his current spiritual adviser. My 13-year-old likely has a better understanding of the true Gospel based on the little I’ve heard from Paula White.

If there’s one complaint we can make about the President, it’s that he often doesn’t surround himself with the best people. Rex Tillerson. H.R. McMaster. Michael Cohen. Anthony Scaramucci. Omarosa Manigault. But Paula White as a “spiritual adviser” is the worst.

