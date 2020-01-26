Some are trying to downplay it. Others are pushing the panic button. Most Americans seem oblivious despite ongoing coverage on most major news outlets. But awareness is about to escalate dramatically now that a third case has been confirmed in the United States and as usual, western media will try to blow it out of proportions.

We should be aware and practice sensible virus avoidance procedures just like many Americans do during and flu season. That doesn’t mean it’s time to “go prepper” and quarantine yourself and your family. The new case confirmed in Orange Country, California, means we stand by our belief of taking appropriate precautions at this time. Unfortunately, western media loves stoking a good panic even if doing so is dangerous.

Not sure I quite understand this. I see people panicking over the coronavirus which has killed 56 people, all in China. Meanwhile the flu killed 1000 times that many in the US last year and nobody freaked out. Stop letting the media control what you worry about. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 26, 2020

The other thing I remember from the Ebola panic is how angry people got when you didn’t participate in the panic. It’s happening again in the comments on this thread. Very strange psychological phenomenon. I’m more fascinated by it than annoyed. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 26, 2020

Why is it dangerous for the media to stir up panic during medical circumstances like these? Because when the boy cried wolf too many times, his people stopped believing him. There may come a time when a serious medical situation requires the full attention and rapid response of Americans. The coronavirus itself may even get there, but at this early stage it’s simply not that big of a deal.

As The Daily WIre’s Matt Walsh noted, this is a tiny scale compared to how the flu spreads throughout our population. The difference, of course, is that millions of Americans get their flu shot. There are no comparable preventative treatments at this time for the coronavirus, and the media is playing on that. When Americans feel unprotected, we often act irrationally. Unless your plans included traveling to China in the near future, there’s really no need to change anything at this point other than practicing basic protective measures.

Don’t let breathless mainstream media stir you up into a coronavirus frenzy. Monitor it. Wash your hands. Cancel plans to visit China. But otherwise, let’s not turn a new confirmed case of the virus into a fake national emergency.

