Every Friday before dinner, my family and I pray for our nation and its leaders. It shames me that I do not do it more often. My prayers through the week are specific and thought out, but our Friday prayer has become a routine. It’s incumbent on me to change that now, and while I’m at it I might as well explain why it’s important for us all to pray more for our nation and President Trump.

The last three weeks, I’ve come to the conclusion that the forces aligned against the United States (and Israel, for that matter) are the same principalities and powers that are aligned against President Trump. One need only look at Ephesians 6:12 to understand our ongoing struggle, and while I’ve never associated the rulers of the darkness of this world as being against the U.S. government since many of them are part of this and all governments, I’m now realizing that those forces are squarely aligned against this president and many of his supporters.

For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

Some will say this has always been the case and I’m late to the game, but I would counter that if we are to believe Paul’s words and understand that they still apply today, then we must have cautious discernment when attributing evil and siding with those who evil opposes. I do not take it lightly when I invoke this verse because all-too-often we assign “good” to people who can never be truly good. None of us are, and therefore we are all prone to becoming tools of the spirit of darkness. I now believe that these forces are aligned against President Trump and attacking him (and us) from every angle.

Does that mean I believe President Trump is a “good” man? Not at all. Again, no man or woman can be considered “good” from a Biblical sense. But some are used to fight the evil independent of their own qualities or ambitions, and the alignment against President Trump tells me that he’s one such tool. He is flawed just like the rest of us, but he is taking this nation and the world in the right direction. Therefore, he requires the prayers of the faithful.

The reason I’ve come to this conclusion now and not in the past is because the forces arrayed against him are starting to play most of their hands. If there was ever a doubt, as I have had until recently, that the anti-truth and anti-Biblical powers of evil were squarely against this president, those doubts can be dismissed. It isn’t just the Democrats and the media against him. It isn’t just leaders in Iran, North Korea, China, and Russia. What we have seen is a full-court press attempting to impede the President’s actions and subvert the will of the faithful. We must recognize the push of the world against us.

Our nation is standing on the edge of a precipice. Everything can fall apart rapidly if we do not turn away the radical progressives, Cultural Marxists, collectivists, humanists, and authoritarians – one in the same. Pray for America. Pray for President Trump.

