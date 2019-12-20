An easy Christian case for President Trump

Generally, there are four ways Christians view President Trump. Most support him as a flawed person (we all are) whose policies align with ours. Some oppose him because his immoral lifestyle and aggressive personality are too far from what they want in a President. A few oppose his policies. Then, there are those who may not agree with all of his policies, are turned off by his style, or both, but they look to the other viable options in the Democrats’ camp and support the President as the lesser of two evils.

I agree with the lion’s share of his policies (and readily criticize when I disagree), which puts me in the first category. We need more of the people in the second and third categories to come to their senses and join the fourth category. That means ignoring the rants of people like Christianity Today‘s Marc Galli whose viral op-ed yesterday continues to cause a stir on social media.

Trump Should Be Removed from Office The typical CT approach is to stay above the fray and allow Christians with different political convictions to make their arguments in the public square, to encourage all to pursue justice according to their convictions and treat their political opposition as charitably as possible. We want CT to be a place that welcomes Christians from across the political spectrum, and reminds everyone that politics is not the end and purpose of our being. We take pride in the fact, for instance, that politics does not dominate our homepage. That said, we do feel it necessary from time to time to make our own opinions on political matters clear—always, as Graham encouraged us, doing so with both conviction and love. We love and pray for our president, as we love and pray for leaders (as well as ordinary citizens) on both sides of the political aisle.

The shift in evangelical views in recent years has spawned the rise of socially left-leaning churches and church leaders. In their fervor for bigger attendance and nicer reputations, they’ve embraced the notion of being inclusive as higher than being Biblically sound. They often share a perversion of the Gospel that cherry-picks the words of our Lord and Savior to make Him seem approachable by all, at least by human reckoning. What they fail to realize is that He truly is approachable by all when we reveal the Gospel in its true form.

When they contort the Gospel to make it seem more inclusive, they do so because THEY have trouble making it approachable. They’re transferring their own shortcomings as church leaders into the way they teach the Word. It’s oftentimes more harmful than any teachings an atheist or teacher of other religions can do because it purports to be telling the Gospel truth while manifesting as manipulated spins on the true message. As Charles Spurgeon said:

“The Word of God is like a lion. You don’t have to defend a lion. All you have to do is let the lion loose, and the lion will defend itself.”

As a man who has been married to my wife for over a quarter century, I do not approve of many of the President’s lifestyle choices. As someone who doesn’t condone malice, I find many of the President’s personal attacks on people to be repugnant. And while I do not abide by the common pronouncement that “we’re electing a president, not a pope,” I appreciate the sentiment of the statement.

What I see is a man who has fought for our religious freedoms. I’d like President Trump and others in DC to fight harder, but he’s pushing in the right direction. The same can be said about abortion. Again, he could do more (we all can) but he’s definitely achieving greater success for the pro-life movement than any President in my lifetime. While he hasn’t addressed the problems of cultural Marxism, especially with the rise of LGBTQ supremacy, he hasn’t done more harm. His predecessor did enough harm already.

I summed up my thoughts on the matter in response to the trending hashtag #ChristiansAgainstTrump.

Let's be clear about @realDonaldTrump's opposition, allegedly being supported by #ChristiansAgainstTrump. Democrats want: ☑️ Abortion-on-Demand

☑️ Religious freedom stripped

☑️ LBGTQ supremacy

☑️ The Bible removed… everywhere Rethink your stance, folks. It's anti-Biblical. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 21, 2019

When we listen to the Democratic candidates’ policies, it’s impossible for a Christian to say, “Yep, that’s what I want.” Either they’re lying to the world to fit their anti-Trump narrative or they’re lying to themselves about their own faith.

