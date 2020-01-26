Senator Susan Collins faces a tough reelection in November. She has been struggling to maintain support among Independents in a state that Hillary Clinton won in 2016. But as precarious as her situation seems now, it will become exponentially worse if she decides to vote with Democrats to call for impeachment trial witnesses.

Some have been touting a poll that shows 71% of Maine voters want witnesses testifying and documents released. But research into Garin Hart Yang Research Group, the pollsters who produced the data, reveals that they are not some neutral, bipartisan organization that simply seeks the facts. It seemed obvious from their questions that this was more of a “push poll” than a fact-finding inquiry into the heartbeat of Maine.

The group’s list of clients is even more telling. Of the 13 Senators they list as clients, all 13 are Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. They have 18 labor unions as clients as well. Their “advocacy” client list includes the ACLU, Climate Action Campaign, Center for American Progress, National Sikh Campaign, and Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

If their poll is to be believed and a modest 80% of Republicans opposed her voting with Democrats, that would mean nearly 100% of all of the state’s Democrats AND Independents would want her to side with Democrats. The state is left-leaning with Clinton beating President Trump by nearly 3%, but this poll’s lopsided conclusions seem questionable at best.

Collins has an opportunity to make amends with Republican and centrist-Independent voters by treating this impeachment debacle as the partisan political hit-job that it is. She learned through the Brett Kavanaugh hearings that she could maintain Republican support by being on the right side of history. This impeachment offers her another chance to score important points while simultaneously doing what’s best for American.

It doesn’t take a keen detective to realize the poll the left is using to pressure Susan Collins is clearly tilted and derived from a progressive source. The people of Maine are just as eager to see the impeachment charade end as the rest of America.

American Conservative Movement

