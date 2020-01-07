Grassroots failure: 99.5% of money raised by March For Our Lives came from big donors

The groundswell of financial support for gun control group March For Our Lives has been called a mandate from the people for lawmakers to take action immediately. They raised $17,879,150 in their first year after launching in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting when a former student, Nikolas Cruz, killed 17 people and injured 17 others. But there’s a problem with this so-called groundswell. It’s not an indicator of masses of people giving their hard-earned money in support of a worthy cause. It’s a political ploy by progressive elites who are using the group’s 501(C)(4) status to keep their huge donations private.

A report by the Washington Free Beacon reveals that of the money raised that year, $16,922,331 was collected through 36 donations ranging from $100,000 and $3,504,717. On top of the donations from the wealthy, there were more “modest” donations between $5,000 and $100,000 from 38 donations, making up the bulk of the remaining 5%. How much was donated by the grassroots who couldn’t contribute more than $5000? A grand total of $80,705.

March For Our Lives Raised Nearly All Funding from Secret Six-Figure Donations While March For Our Lives is not required to disclose its donors under federal law, some businessmen and Hollywood celebrities vowed to provide generous contributions for the group’s 2018 march on Washington, D.C. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and billionaire businessman Eli Broad both gave $1,000,000, two of six donors to do so. George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney gave $500,000, as did fashion company Gucci. The group’s spending went primarily toward its March 24, 2018 march on Washington, D.C., which garnered several hundred thousand attendees and featured speakers pushing for new gun bans and magazine limits. The event cemented March For Our Lives as one of the most prominent and radical gun-control groups in the country. The group has since called for confiscating up to 117 million firearms from Americans as part of its highly-publicized “A Peace Plan for a Safer America.”

This is clearly not a “groundswell” of “grassroots” support that should be seen as a “mandate” for gun control. This is rich activists like Mike Bloomberg and George Soros and their cronies attempting to inflate the potency of the gun control narrative so Americans will be mislead into believing there’s a consensus. As we learned during the Virginia election last year, such messaging does have an effect when it has enough money behind it. Huge amounts of outside money, especially supporting gun control, was flooded into Virginia to help flip the legislature from red to blue. Now, Virginia is faced with a gun control crisis that has become the bellwether for gun control across the nation.

Narrative-control is the best (and arguably only) weapon the left has in its armory when it comes to divisive issues like gun control. They utilize emotion and knee-jerk reactions to tragedies to push their point forward. This in itself should be seen as unambiguously despicable; they see every shooting in America as an opportunity to spring to action. Well, not every shooting. It’s conspicuous that the story of the Texas church shooting that ended when a “good guy with a gun” took down the shooter faded almost instantly from the news cycle. Meanwhile, other similar situations that were not contained by an armed bystander get wall-to-wall coverage on the networks.

This is also the reason that gun control advocates do not react to shootings in places like Chicago where gun control keeps law abiding citizens unarmed. Criminals bypass those laws as criminals are wont to do. There were 515 homicides in Chicago in 2019, which is thankfully lower than the previous three years. But it’s still much higher than in places where gun control is less of an issue. Utah, a state with more people than Chicago and much looser gun laws, had 80 homicides in 2019. These are the types of narratives the organizers and mega-donor supporters of March For Our Lives do not want you to hear.

The nation’s gun control agenda is not being driven by a groundswell of grassroots activists. The millions of dollars they are collecting mostly come from rich radical progressives who want the rest of us disarmed.

