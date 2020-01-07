Nikki Haley: Democratic leadership, candidates ‘the only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani’

As usual, Nikki Haley was spot-on with her commentary on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show last night. The former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations defended President Trump’s decision to take out Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian Major General who led the Quds forces and directed Iran’s proxy militia groups to attack American and allied targets. He has been directly attributed to orders that have led to hundreds of American deaths, including the attack on our consulate in Bengazi, Libya, that left four Americans brutally murdered.

According to Haley, the only people morning the death of Soleimani outside of Iran and Iraq are Democratic leadership and the presidential candidates vying for the nomination.

“The only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and Democrat Presidential candidates.” pic.twitter.com/IZJJqpxkBE — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 7, 2020

It doesn’t matter what President Trump does. He could cure cancer and Democrats would accuse him of harming the oncology industry. Nikki Haley is correct about Democratic leadership and candidates. They love party over country.

