Virginia’s reaction to gun control will be a bellwether for the nation

Virginia is as politically divided as any state in the nation. With an electorate that is purple but leaning more blue in recent years, it’s a reflection of a country that is sharply divided with more Democrats than Republicans. And it’s had a history of divisiveness in its policies that started before the country was even born.

With a solid Democratic majority in the legislature and a rubber-stamp Democrat in the Governor’s mansion, gun control is at the top of the list to start immediately and push for the next couple of years at least. But patriots have sworn to fight back on multiple fronts from legal challenges to Constitution-defenders in sheriffs’ offices to 2nd Amendment sanctuary counties and municipalities.

Report: 90+ Virginia Counties, Municipalities Declared 2A Sanctuaries A report from WDBJ7 shows that more than 90 Second Amendment sanctuary declarations have been made by counties and municipalities in Virginia. WDBJ7 reports that Rockingham County was one of the most recent sanctuary declarations. Breitbart News reported that over 3,000 residents attended the Rockingham Board of Supervisors meeting to demand Second Amendment sanctuary status. WMRA reported that Rockingham’s Board of Supervisors meeting was held at the Spotswood High School’s gymnasium and “it was standing room only.” County Supervisor Pablo Cuevas announced the voting results to the crowd, saying, “The Board of Supervisors hereby expresses its continued intent to uphold, support, and defend all rights, protections, and guarantees by the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the Constitution of the United States of America.” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) says counties will face “consequences” if they refuse to enforce gun control. Rep. Donald McEachin (D-VA) suggests Northam could use the National Guard to compel compliance with new state gun laws.

In states like California and New York, there simply aren’t enough gun advocates to make a fuss about obtuse gun control laws. I know. I’m among them. I was disgusted to learn in Southern California I had a hard time rallying any opposition to gun control laws even among so-called Republicans. They (I won’t mention which specific GOP organization) said it was a losing issue and we needed to focus on cutting taxes and expenses before tackling anything as contentious as gun control. But in Virginia, the 2nd Amendment has always been a powerful sticking point with strong supporters across the ancient state.

If Democrats can make gun registrations, expanded background checks, “assault weapons” bans, and other restrictions stick in Virginia, it’s a terrible sign for states with similar purple demographics. It would also be a very bad sign for national gun owners’ rights activists; if we can’t hold a state like Virginia, we’ll have trouble fighting against national gun laws as well.

But as gloomy as the prospects may seem now, the fight hasn’t begun. There’s an opportunity to demonstrate that even with control of all facets of state government, they still can’t oppress the minority. And if they are able to pass and enforce some of the insane gun restrictions they have on their table, the fight must continue until the next available election, at which point it will be time to reverse whatever damage the Democrats are able to do.

In other words, defense of the 2nd Amendment in Virginia must be strong, unyielding, and resolute. To paraphrase a line from Avengers, “If we can’t protect the 2nd Amendment you can be damn well sure we’ll avenge it.”

The line is being drawn by 2nd Amendment defenders right now. If that line doesn’t hold, it’s imperative that Virginians do not take the defeats as a sign to head for the hills (or Texas) or accept the new normal. If the Democrats break the line, then they must be removed from office in the next election and beyond.

The eyes of the nation will be on Virginia when it comes time to test the state’s government versus counties, cities, and most importantly individuals. The 2nd Amendment is clear. It’s constitutional. It holds primacy over Ralph Northam’s whimsy.

