Mark Meadows reminds Nancy Pelosi she’s a hypocrite

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has two different sets of rules when it comes to foreign affairs. She has the Democratic President rules and the Republican President rules. Or, to be more specific, she has the Obama-Free-Pass rule book that states whatever President Obama did with foreign countries, whether sending Iran pallets of money or engaging in a mini-war in Libya, it’s A-okay with her regardless of the consequences. The other rule book is the Trump-Obstruction-Plan with which she objects to anything President Trump does regardless of the benefits to the American people.

There are no instances in which this is more clear than comparing her actions when President Obama was bombing Syria repeatedly versus when President Trump launched one targeted airstrike that took out Qasem Soleimani. While President Obama was mucking up the Middle East a dozen airstrikes at a time, President Trump made the Middle East a safer place by taking out the preeminent terrorist leader of the day. Representative Mark Meadows made sure she (and everyone else) was aware of her partisan hypocrisy on Twitter.

President Obama’s administration frequently conducted air strikes in Syria. Pelosi was silent. No calls for “Congressional authorization.” The feigned, hypocritical outrage you’re seeing from Democrats now is because a Republican is in the White House. @realDonaldTrump — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 7, 2020

Let’s call it like it is. If Hillary Clinton was in the White House and ordered an airstrike to take out Soleimani, Pelosi and Democrats would be cheering. And just like with Osama bin Laden’s death, Republicans would be cheering with them. It’s called patriotism.

