Texas church shooting: Good guys with guns versus Joe Biden’s ‘totally irrational’ perspectives

One person is dead and another has life threatening injuries from a shotgun-wielding assailant at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. The alleged gunman is dead as well thanks to the quick response and accurate shooting of a “good guy with a gun” who took the assailant down within seconds of the first shot being fired.

The graphic video below is not for the faint of heart.

NEW: Video shows man opening fire at Texas church before he is shot by a security guard; 2 dead, 1 critical (blurred to hide victims, viewer discretion is advised) pic.twitter.com/hulXR7MYIy — BNO News (@BNONews) December 29, 2019

At least three other parishioners came to defend their congregation, weapons cautiously drawn. It was the type of scene that many gun control advocates envision turning into chaos with bullets flying everywhere and innocent people shooting each other. Instead, everyone involved handled the situation in a textbook fashion. The closest armed parishioner drew his weapon and took the shot after the gunman opened fire. He moved to disarm and cover the downed assailant. Other armed parishioners converged cautiously with firearms drawn, scanning the area for other attackers. Unarmed members of the church ran from the gunfire or ducked under pews.

The situation was quickly under control before anyone had time to call 911.

As Ryan Saavedra at The Daily Wire noted, presidential candidate Joe Biden had said back in September that Texas Governor Greg Abbott was being “totally irrational” by signing a law that allowed gun owners to bring their firearms into places of worship. If Biden and other Democrats had their way, the loss of life today in the church could have been much higher. They decry the concept of the “good guy with a gun” while demanding that we all walk around like sheep preparing to be slaughtered. They believe their gun laws – none of which cover the shotgun used by the suspect today – will protect us when it is crystal clear they will only make us more vulnerable to criminals who, by their very nature, ignore laws.

In September, Democrat Joe Biden attacked TX Gov Greg Abbott for signing a law that let lawful gun owners carry guns into places of worship Biden: "it's just absolutely irrational. It's totally irrational" Today, a good guy with a gun saved countless lives inside a Texas church pic.twitter.com/qeK31Bvm84 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 29, 2019

No gun control laws would have stopped today’s Texas church shooting. Several proposed laws would have disarmed the good guys with guns who brought the shooter down. Joe Biden and most Democrats are insanely wrong about 2nd Amendment rights.

