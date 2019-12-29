Short, powerful documentary links abortion industry to satanism and human sacrifice

Warning: This video is graphic. It shows images of aborted preborn babies and the demonic evil that pervades many who promote this vile practice. It was removed from YouTube, though more for its truthful content than for protection of the faint of heart. Even though we are always careful to keep this site as clean as possible, the message in this video is far too important to dismiss for the sake of feelings.

Abortion is evil. It is the willful murder of a human being at the hands of medical professionals who are supposed to protect her and on the orders of parents who are supposed to care for her. Oftentimes, the reasons are perceived as honorable, but more often than not it’s a matter of convenience and a false claim of another person’s “right” to have the human child murdered.

Those in the pro-life movement already know this. But what many may not know is how deep the roots of evil permeate in those who defend the hideous practice. As we’ve shown before, many who support abortion simply do not realize the carnage and the development of the tiny human being inside the womb. They’ve been told abortions are simply performed on a clump of cells, that it’s no different than having an appendix or tonsil removed. And, in many cases, people have a change of heart when they see the full scale of the “clump of cells” being murdered.

But there’s another end of the abortion spectrum. This group, which unfortunately seems to be growing, is fully aware of what is being done and who it’s being done to. They simply don’t care. Some within this group actually do care, but not the way we would think. As the video above demonstrates, some take their awareness of the evil incarnation of abortion and eagerly welcome it as a positive to society and those involved in it.

In the past, child sacrifice was used to appease Moloch, Ba’al, and other variations of Satan. Today, the same thing is happening, only instead of it being done at an unholy altar of stone, it’s done on the operating table at abortion clinics. Many proponents, as seen in this video, claim to oppose religion. What most don’t understand is they’re practicing their own religion, one that worships the self over the creator. It’s through their denial of God’s primacy that they err, like the pot saying the potter doesn’t exist.

Surely your turning of things upside down shall be esteemed as the potter’s clay: for shall the work say of him that made it, He made me not? or shall the thing framed say of him that framed it, He had no understanding? – Isaiah 29:16

The folks at Created Equal put this video together. They are warriors fighting the good fight, pushing past their own tears and absorbing the vitriol targeting them from demonic forces. Who will help them fight for those who cannot fight for themselves?

