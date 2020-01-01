10 Most Important Conservatives of 2019

We wanted to hand out some accolades so we can recognize real conservatism in action. Conservatism is not owning the left. It’s supposed to be a movement of preserving the principles our nation was founded upon. Therefore, we are recognizing those who accomplish measurable achievements towards this goal.

You will notice that there is no award for best podcast or social media account because being a thought leader or social media influencer is not a meaningful accomplishment for the conservative movement. Instead we focus on meaningful activism and legislative achievements within government or in private sector. In 2020, may we all try to out do the achievements of 2019.

Rep. Chip Roy – The Legislator

They say integrity is what you do when nobody is watching. But the actions of Congress are under scrutiny, and Chip Roy is among the few who have decency in the Swamp that is DC. With all of the political theater taking place, Chip Roy has often stood alone calling attention to America’s most pressing problems such as the invasion at our border and steadily rising national debt. The first term Congressman has maintained a perfect Liberty Score despite any opportunities to blow it during the Trump administration.

Honorable Mentions: Andy Briggs, Mark Meadows, and Mike Braun

Glenn Beck – The Entrepreneur

Late last year, conservative media was shaken up by the merger of The Blaze and Conservative Review bringing new content and subscribers to BlazeTV. With the average age of viewership of Fox News in retirement, BlazeTV has set a path towards the future of conservative content with it being the leader. The results have been significant thus far. While Glenn Beck is not a journalist himself, he is a great educator on issues and situations. Well-known for his chalkboard, 2019 saw the chalkboard come to life on numerous issues.

With all of the confusion surrounding Ilhan Omar’s incestuous marriage, Glenn Beck drew a timeline of events using the reporting and public documents. Prior to this however, he was doing socialist breakdowns of several of the Democrat candidates. He did two on Joe Biden: One on his son in Ukraine, the other on the dealings in China. This was months before the July phone call which reset the political circus. Because of Glenn Becks explanation of Ukraine before it was a mainstream headline, conservatives were able to fire back with a narrative of their own with Ukraine that the leftist media has pathetically tried to bury and discredit. With articles of impeachment drawn, Glenn Beck may very well be a witness in the Senate trial (he should be) if Nancy Pelosi ever proceeds.

Glenn Beck is and will be instrumental in creating an actual conservative movement as opposed to the conservative industry we are seeing today. Part of that movement means we need a media that is not a counter media.

Honorable Mentions: Mike Lindell, Ron Montgomery/Glenn Story, and Evan Hafer

Steven Crowder – The Entertainer

Steven Crowder is the top conservative entertainer in the country. In 2019, his YouTube channel exceeded 4 million subscribers and maintains robust engagement despite the evidence of YouTube tampering with their algorithms to snuff content like his out. Years ago, he started Change My Mind which to this day is a strong detente towards the reachable segment of the populations. But in 2019, the left went after Steven Crowder in what was more than a mere skirmish and lost. This started when Carlos Maza, the gay dude at Vox, complained to YouTube for censorship. This resulted in the VoxAdpolcalypes. The result of the VoxAdpocalyspe made Steven Crowder even more formidable.

The same cannot be said about Vox. I predicted that Vox would go out of business because of Carlos Maza‘s venture and defeat. Carlos Maza has since lost his job at Vox. Meanwhile Vox writers lost their jobs celebrating the policies that made them unemployable. Steven Crowder has been a tremendous influence to young conservatives, and the quality of his production has undergone great strides.

Honorable Mentions: Terrence K. Williams, Kristy Swanson

James O’Keefe – The Journalist

James O’Keefe dropped major stories this year that were unignorable. Aside from dropping evidence of the bias within big tech, Project Veritas exposed the media for burying the Jeffrey Epstein story. The public found out about Prince Andrew’s connection to Pedophile Island after when court documents dropped. Project Veritas revealed that Disney knew about these connections for three years. The story was so damning that Disney and CBS colluded to retaliate against the whistleblower and CBS ended up firing the wrong person. Project Veritas is a leader in conservative media that is not a reaction industry.

Honorable Mention: John Solomon, Molly Hemingway

Matt Walsh – The Culture Warrior

This, like any of his tweets, is a controversial take. But it is not a bad one considering 2019. Matt Walsh is one of the conservative movement’s most important pro-life activist. In Philadelphia where pro-life protesters were being harassed, Matt Walsh organized a protest outside of a Planned Parenthood shaming the pro-abortion harassers, like Brian Sims, who would dare not confront a well built man like Graham Allen.

The year ended with a crucial conversation Walsh started about pornography. Is porn a right? Can and should it be banned? These are debates we need to have. It highlight key differences between conservatism and libertarianism. Libertarians ultimately were arguing that porn is free speech, which shows just how much we misunderstand speech in our society. There is merit to the question of whether we want our current government to wield such authority, but Matt Walsh generated conversation within Conservative Inc as to whether we should ban porn or not. If conservatism is to form a real movement, we will need culture warriors and contrarian thinkers like Matt. Conservatism needs to fight the Culture War if we expect a change in politics at all.

Honorable Mentions: Lila Rose, Cary Solomon/Chuck Konzelman, and Tom Ascol

Scott Presler – The Ground Game

When it comes to forming a ground game, Scott Presler is on top of it. He has registered voters and cleaned up the streets of some of America’s most disgusting cities. When the left owns many of society’s institutions, we must win the face-to-face interactions, particularly with those who likely do not share our views. Conservatism is making inroads within the Black population in part because people like him are willing to do outreach events that the Republican Party is otherwise, prior to Trump, unwilling to do.

Honorable Mention: Erin Cruz, Allen West

Ken Paxton – The Lawyer

The Attorney General of Texas scored a major court victory when the Obamacare individual mandate was ruled illegal in court since it was rendered toothless. In addition to this potentially groundshaking victory of doing that which Congress could not, Ken Paxton has also taken on the Texas Bar Association by siding against them in a lawsuit brought fourth by Josh Hammer.

Honorable Mentions: Josh Hammer, Tom Fitton

Terri Collins – The Local Politician

Terri Collins was the woman who introduced the Human Life Protection Act, the most pro-life bill to be signed into law. Designed as a direct challenge to Roe v Wade, this law is perhaps the strongest x-wing being sent to blow up the Death Star.

Honorable Mentions: The gun control resisting sheriffs of Virginia and Colorado

Mike Parsons -The Governor

The Gubernatorial selection was an incredibly difficult and close decision. Sometimes, being quiet and doing a good job is why one is deserved of this title. Missouri is one of the most pro-life states in the country on the verge of closing their last surgical abortion death camp. Following Trump’s executive order on refugees, Mike Parsons has not been supportive of allowing Muslims refugees into his state. Conservatism has made great strides in Missouri, in part because it is the most churched state in the union, not including Utah.

Honorable Mentions: Brian Kemp, Kay Ivey

Clarence Thomas – The Judge

Last but not least, we want to take a moment to recognize the most steadfastly Conservative judge who sits on the highest of courts that determines by their whims what our Constitution says.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.