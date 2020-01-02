Allen West: Four quotes to remember for 2020

LTC (Retired) Allen West brings us up to speed on what we are facing in the new decade, beginning with the direct connection between gun confiscation and the left’s socialist national agenda.

The essence of the collectivist ideologies is the concentration of power in the hands of a governmental elite. This is done with the solemn promises by the left of a wondrous centrally planned economy and wealth redistribution.

“Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun” Mao Zedong

Firearms in the hands of the people are the first impediment to this consolidation of power to the government. Individuals in possession of this political power is the purest form of individualism and is in direct conflict with the left’s collectivist precepts. This is the reason there is a direct connection between the left’s obsession with liberty control and gun confiscation in its overall collectivist intentions.

This is why the authoritarian socialist left in the states and the same in Venezuela had gun confiscation at the top of their agenda. Power cannot be concentrated in the hands of an elite if it’s distributed in the hands of the people.

Always remember that Socialism can never work.

Back during the halcyon days of Chavismo, leftists in the states hailed his revolution, just as they are with the dropping of the mask covering their base ideology. They are making incredible promises of government giveaways that will never come to fruition. This is because they always run out of other people’s money.

“How do you tell a communist? Well, it’s someone who reads Marx and Lenin. And how do you tell an anti-Communist? It’s someone who understands Marx and Lenin.” Ronald Reagan

This is a very important point, because while leftists may grasp the peripheral sales pitch of socialistic slavery, we need to understand what is really being sold. That a basic logical analysis of the collectivist ideologies show that these cannot work.

Collectivism is the perpetual motion machine of economics.

While at first glance it may seem plausible, that is the only way it can be considered viable. Just as the basic laws of thermodynamics destroy any pretense of a functionality of perpetual motion machine, the basic laws of economics and human nature destroy any pretense that collectivism can work.

