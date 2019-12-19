After rushing through sloppy impeachment inquiry, Pelosi will sit on articles. Why?

If you thought we were nearing the end of the impeachment saga, think again. Just because the House voted yesterday along party lines to impeach President Trump doesn’t technically trigger the Senate trial. The ball is still squarely in Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s court, and she is showing no signs of tossing the ball to the upper chamber this year.

Is it possible she’ll pick House Managers today to act as prosecutors in the case in the Senate trial? Yes. When President Clinton was impeached, House Managers were selected the same day as the vote on the Articles. But it’s becoming increasingly likely that she’s going to sit on it for a while. How long can she keep them from going to the Senate? Technically, indefinitely.

The claimed reasoning for the delay is that they’re negotiating with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to establish rules that will suit both parties. McConnell has all but promised to let both sides make opening statements before calling for the charges to be dismissed, ending the Senate impeachment trial shortly after it begins. But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, in coordination with Pelosi, has requested four witnesses for the prosecution: acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, former National Security Adviser John Bolton, White House aide Rob Blair, and Office of Management and Budget official Michael Duffey. McConnell denied the request, not because he can (technically, any Senator can motion for witnesses to be subpoenaed and a majority vote is all that’s required to pass the motion) but because he’s speaking for the majority.

Is this really what’s going on? Perhaps, but only in part. There are many advantages to holding the Articles in the House. What we’re seeing instantly is the narrative that “the story for now” is the President was impeached. We’ve heard multiple members of Congress and the media echo variations of those words, which were clearly coordinated in some talking points discussion or memo. It also allows the focus to remain partially on the House before shifting completely to the Senate, a move that allows Pelosi to continue to deliver soundbites and be the center of media attention.

She can spring the Articles on the Senate at any time and based on current rules, they would have to respond immediately. Once the proceedings begin, they do not stop until the matter is resolved. All executive and legislative business is suspended during an impeachment hearing. Pelosi could be waiting for the proper moment to pass the ball into the Senate’s court.

The biggest reason is the one few are discussing. They need more evidence. They rushed through the inquiry and pressed a vote quickly because the longer the process dragged out, the more their poll numbers dropped. But now that the impeachment phase is complete, progressives across the country can celebrate. There’s no pressure on Pelosi yet to name Managers. There are several court cases pertaining to impeachment still pending, and she will likely wait them out. It also gives Democrats the opportunity to attempt to build a real case since the one presented in the Articles is quite weak.

This move can also backfire if Republicans are smart, lucky, or both. It’s imperative that McConnell and other Senators get the right message out there. Thus far, it’s been a very weak one. As much as Americans are fatigued by impeachment already, they don’t want to hear McConnell say, “Okay, thanks, now let’s move to dismiss.”

Republicans may be forced to hold a full trial, calling witnesses and letting Democrats do the same. That seems to be just fine by President Trump who would love to see Hunter Biden, Adam Schiff, the whistleblower, and others subpoenaed. He doesn’t want the charges dismissed. He wants to be fully acquitted, to be completely vindicated. He wants a show, and frankly so do a lot of Americans despite the fatigue.

It would behoove Senate Republicans and the White House to not bank on a quick dismissal. With mainstream media squarely under the thumb of the Democrats, they can spin the narrative that dismissal means Republicans have something to hide. The longer Pelosi holds the Articles over the Senate’s head, the more likely it is that the narrative can shift against McConnell’s plan. He and the rest of his cohorts need to start treating Pelosi as the cunning strategist that she is instead of being dismissive and saying stupid things like “we’re coordinating with the White House” and “we’re pushing for a quick resolution” on impeachment. Both statements are true and there’s nothing wrong with them in a vacuum, but considering the allegiance the media has to the opposition, they can’t expect their words to be portrayed in a positive light.

They must be smarter than they’ve been so far about it.

Impeachment is dirty business. McConnell and Senate Republicans need to play smarter than Pelosi if they don’t want to turn the victory of dismissal or acquittal into an optics defeat. She has a plan. Republicans need a better one, fast.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.