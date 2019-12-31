Top 10 stories from 2019 that will impact the 2020 election the most

2019 was a big news year, yadayadayada. These types of stories are so abundant on or around New Year’s Day, it pains me to add to the mix. But I have a spin that I believe is important. Instead of just looking at the biggest stories of the year, let’s look at the stories that will have a huge impact on 2020 and beyond.

I know it’s not unique. But I haven’t found any that are actually worth reading, so I decided to add my two cents. You get the idea. No need for further intro. Here are the 2019 carryover stories in no particular order to watch for in the big election year.

Impeachment

Duh. This will likely impact us in 2020… sometime. Whenever Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi decides it’s best for her politically to send over the Articles of Impeachment, she will. And then we’ll have a Senate trial. And then the spin game begins. Again.

But the real way this is going to have an impact is around election time. Which Democrats will have been made so vulnerable by impeachment that they’ll lose their seats? Will President Trump get a bump from it as a victim of relentless bogus attacks or will mainstream media hammer him enough to make it a negative? Impeachment could end soon and then get dragged out towards the election. Then again, it may never come, in which case the question becomes whether or not Pelosi keeps her seat long enough to send over the articles in 2021.

Hong Kong Protests

This isn’t going away, and unless China is able to quash it quickly and semi-quietly, it will influence the world, including the United States, in 2020. As President Trump prepares to sign a trade agreement with them, things are looking up in our relationship with the other big world economy. But a bad move by China against Hong Kong (or Taiwan) could result in a backlash from the American people.

If China gets too aggressive, they could force the President to enact sanctions. If that happens, there may be no Phase II for the trade agreement. It could end up being a positive for the President either way. A trade deal is great. A firm stance against oppression could be even better.

Neuralink

After a couple of obvious selections, I thought I’d throw in a curveball. Neuralink is Elon Musk’s brainchild. Literally. The pace at which technology is advancing combined with Musk’s infamous impatience may open doors into a true cyborg-like connection between man and machine much sooner than many believe. The science is almost there, and while most would expect it to manifest in a few years or even a couple of decades, it’s very possible Musk will push the boundaries for the sake of style points. That’s just how he operates.

They are “developing ultra high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces to connect humans and computers.” It’s not science fiction. It’s real, and it’s much further along than most realize. The ability to track neurological functions in the brain isn’t new. The ability to translate what is tracked into actionable data that can be understood by computers is right around the corner. Will we see the early iterations in 2020? If we do, let’s hope it looks nothing like the Cybertruck.

Unlike everything else on this list, the election implications aren’t as easy to see. But if Neuralink has a breakthrough that catches the public’s imagination, candidates will have to address it. A large chunk of the voting population will make decisions based on how this next generation of technology will be embraced or repelled by a future White House.

John Durham

The man in charge of chewing bubble gum and kicking Deep State butt is all out of bubble gum. At least we hope he runs out before the end of 2020. The investigation into foul players at the FBI, CIA, and beyond is dragging on, but in a good way. Now that it’s a criminal investigation, we can only hope the results are more stunning than the Mueller investigation.

One thing to remember about the U.S. Attorney is that he’s experienced with finding dirt in federal law enforcement. He’s traveling the world right now seeking evidence and conspicuously disagreed with much of Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report. This tells us he’s onto something. In fact, he likely already has plenty, but he won’t play his hand until he has it all. That is probably going to come in 2020. At least we hope.

Iranian Desperation

It’s apropos to be looking to Iran today as we’re in the middle of witnessing their latest act of desperation. By using their proxies to attack the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Tehran is trying to provoke the United States into taking military action against non-military people. This is why there are plenty of civilians mixed in with the militia groups they sent to harass us.

And if this fails to get the response they want, they’ll try something else. And then something else. They’ll keep going until they completely run out of funds or they get us to hit them. At this point, either option is equally likely.

Big Tech Bias

Conservatives and Christians have been targeted by Facebook, Twitter, Google, and others since the 2016 election. They didn’t get their candidate elected as planned, so they’ve been working extra hard to make sure their mistake is corrected in 2020. But they operate very differently from mainstream media, who went full anti-Trump starting on day 1 of the Trump Era. Big Tech is slow, methodical, and calculating.

What we’ve been seeing in the form of conservatives being purged, censored, or silenced was not the endgame. Everything we’ve seen so far has been a test. They want to see how far they can go, how biased they can be, and how much they can do without being noticed. They also wanted to see what the repercussions were when they went too far. They were pleasantly surprised to find they barely got a good scolding from Capitol Hill while seeing no reduction in activity from users.

2019 was a great test year for them. Their real plan will be unleashed in 2020 when conservatives find themselves muffled and muzzled.

Extinction Rebellion

The crazy climate change alarmists were finding their form in 2019. In 2020, they’ll unleash activist hell on the world.

For now, this is actually a good thing. The loonier they are, the harder it will be for them to get a serious message out before the 2020 election. But here’s the thing. Beyond 2020, they will become more powerful. They’re in the process of normalizing their lunacy. And as they grow, the things we consider crazy today will be commonplace. The protests we’re seeing sporadically will become constant. Climate change hysteria is a real threat that is manifesting quickly into a call for worldwide communism. And their message is starting to resonate.

Border Crisis

We are in the middle of the calm before the storm. In fall of 2020, the storm will hit, and it will be ugly. But it won’t be the same type of storm we saw in 2018. It will be bigger, and will be aided by people on our side of the border.

They will be going for optics. By “they” I’m not referring to the massive migrant caravans themselves. I’m referring to the ringleaders in Sorosworld who will be pushing their open borders agenda by forcing an overload on Mexico itself. The humanitarian crisis just south of our border will draw as much attention as possible to itself. Calls for President Trump to accept asylum-seekers and allow them to remain in America instead of subjugating them to harsh conditions in Mexico will reach a crescendo just before the election. It will drive the right to stand our ground on illegal immigration while driving the left to push harder. How the center reacts to it all may determine the outcome of the election.

Israeli Elections

Israel already had their election. Then, they had another one. Now, they’re preparing to have their third election in just under a year. Will the madness ever end?

This is huge for America’s relationship with Israel because the leader in the Prime Minister’s office must be someone we can trust with keeping Iran in check. Israel is the only reason we haven’t had to maintain an even bigger presence in the Middle East.

Then, there’s the peace plan factor. If the wrong leader is chosen, one who is sympathetic to a two-state solution, we could end up seeing the Deal of the Century in play. If not, the Middle East Peace Agreement will likely be put on hold until 2021.

Justice Democrats

What too few Americans seem to realize is that the push for Marxism in the United States and specifically from the Democratic Party isn’t coming from Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, or any of the candidates. Sure, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren may be the biggest champions of Marxism among the candidates, but even they are pawns to a system that has been started and continues to be operated by the Justice Democrats.

They control the narrative. They created the Green New Deal. Bernie may have “written the damn bill” for Medicare-for-All, but the architects behind the scenes are… you guessed it… the Justice Democrats who worked with Sanders in 2016. The radicals popping up in Congress such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib – they’re Justice Democrats. The primary challengers who are trying to take down Establishment Democrats are all coming from the hyper-leftists at the JDs. They are strong and getting stronger. As much as Bernie or Elizabeth need to be stopped, one can argue stopping the Justice Democrats is a more important task in the long term.

So many others…

There are other events from 2019 that will have major impacts on 2020. Obviously. I didn’t mention the economy because as important as it is for the election, news from 2019 will be irrelevant come election time. If the economy sinks, nobody will be saying, “But hey, it was great in 2019.” If it continues to do well, it will be those numbers and news stories that impact the election.

I also didn’t mention Jeffrey Epstein. As badly as many of us want there to be justice for the victims and a takedown of the rich and powerful pedophiles, I believe the coverup was absolute. The chances of it yielding fruit in 2020 are about as good as NASA admitting Stanley Kubrick made a fake moon landing video just in case the actual moon landing went south.

Gun control and abortion will carryover into 2020, but they’re perennial issues. New stories in 2020 will supersede anything we’ve seen in 2019 on those fronts.

As we lurch into 2020 as a nation divided, it’s important to stay cognizant of the underlying issue with the flurry of news stories hitting our phones at rapid-fire pace. Most stories will fade. Some will keep popping up until the impact is felt.

