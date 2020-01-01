Democrats
Rudy Giuliani offers to try the impeachment case… and turn the tables on Democrats
The President’s attorney and former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani was at a New Year’s event at Mar-a-Lago when he was asked if he would testify in the impeachment trial. He said he’d testify, but he would love to do more than that…
“I would testify, I would do demonstrations, I’d give lectures, I’d do summations,” he said. His eyes lit up and he took off his glasses as he continued. “Or, I’d do what I do best. I’d try the case. I’d love to try the case.”
The reporters were taken aback and asked if he was going to do it. He continued, “Well I don’t know if anyone would have the courage to give me the case, but if you give me the case, I would prosecute it as a racketeering case, which I kind of invented anyway. It’s been 30 years ago, but let’s see if I can still do it.”
In reality, he can’t actually “try the case.” In an impeachment trial, the President would be the defense and would need defense attorneys representing him. Giuliani, a famous prosecutor in his days before becoming Mayor, was actually saying he’d love to prosecute a case against the people he’s currently investigating surrounding Ukrainian corruption and influence in the 2016 election and beyond. But his point was made.
Giuliani has long attested that Democrats are using impeachment as a smokescreen to draw attention away from their own nefarious actions in Ukraine. That includes Joe Biden, who is at the heart of the impeachment trial, but also includes high-ranking members of the Obama administration as well as members of Congress.
Left-wing media attacking OAN’s blockbuster Ukraine story is pure hypocrisy
Viktor Shokin is the prosecutor fired by the Ukrainian government after Biden threatened to withhold a billion dollar loan guarantee. Of course his perspective is important in this whole impeachment ordeal, but the total number of mainstream media outlets to seek his important knowledge of the situation is exactly zero. And he’s just the tip of the iceberg.
The three-part investigative report by OAN’s Chanel Rion is a must-watch for every American. Rudy Giuliani’s role in it is compelling. Mainstream media and the Democrats are trying to quash the story. That’s why it needs to be shared far and wide.
As interesting as it would be to see Rudy Giuliani at the impeachment hearing, his real value is on the attack, not defense. He has been collecting evidence of crimes committed by major players in the Obama administration. Soon, the truth will come out.
