Not ‘Iraqi civilian protesters’: U.S. Embassy attack in Baghdad coordinated by Iran-backed militia

Hours after the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad by various militia groups associated with Hezbollah and backed by Iran, U.S. mainstream media continued reporting it as civilian protests and “mourners.” According to mainstream media reports, these “protesters” were simply voicing their anti-Americanism and opposition to U.S. airstrikes against militia munitions targets in Iraq and Syria. At least one of the targets was considered to be the source of the previous attack on the U.S. Embassy that left one American contractor dead and several soldiers injured.

Protesters break into U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad; diplomats in safe room as Trump blames Iran for ‘orchestrating’ siege https://t.co/KO6Q8zFhHO — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 31, 2019

Sorry, I’m not buying it. Why? Because it’s clearly not true. One does not have to be a Middle East expert to tell the difference between upset civilians voicing their concerns and armed militia dressed in military uniforms carrying Hezbollah and other flags. And I’m not the only one who seems to have noticed the obvious.

PMF supporters are now posting Snapchat videos from inside US Embassy Baghdad pic.twitter.com/JGYNoSx38T — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 31, 2019

The attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad is straight from Iran's playbook in 1979. It's a sign of Iranian control over Shia militia groups, not a sign of Iraqi anti-Americanism. We must protect our citizens from Iranian belligerence. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) December 31, 2019

They are not “protesters”. They are Iranian militia. https://t.co/xT4QQWlT6f — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) December 31, 2019

Remember when Iran bombed an oil facility in Saudi Arabia? Now they orchestrated a violent attack on the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. They are also funding & arming violent militia's in Syria, Iraq and Yemen. Something should be done about this terrorism supporting country. — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) December 31, 2019

The attackers storming the US Embassy in #Baghdad, #Iraq, are not 'Iraqi protesters' as some in Western media are falsely reporting. They are Iranian-backed militias who are also responsible for killing 500+ Iraqi civilian protesters since October 2019. https://t.co/EeJc5HYiJT — Iraqi Christian Foundation (@iraqschristians) December 31, 2019

Unarmed Iraqi protesters were shot dead for approaching the Green Zone while armed militias freely approached the US Embassy without as much as a bullet shot. Amazing. — Rasha Al Aqeedi (@RashaAlAqeedi) December 31, 2019

BREAKING VIDEO: Iranian backed militia members attacking security cameras at U.S. Embassy in Baghdad pic.twitter.com/q9hc0muOAT — LIVE Breaking News (@NewsBreaking) December 31, 2019

This is an attack on the US Embassy by Hezbollah pic.twitter.com/QM5TDo2ux2 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 31, 2019

Breaking: Iraqi supporters in Tahrir square refuse to be associated with Militia members who are attacking the U.S embassy inside the green zone. #Baghdad #iraq pic.twitter.com/mbecfZvu63 — Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) December 31, 2019

Pro-#Iran Militia Kataib Hezbollah are now inside US Embassy in Baghdad #Iraq. Iraqi security and fortifications failed to stop them. They’re in reception area. Smoke seen in other videos. Hezbollah refusing calls to leave vicinity: pic.twitter.com/Kz1rMuxxcy — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) December 31, 2019

The “Iraqi protesters” besieging the US Embassy in Baghdad are Iranian-backed Shiite militia belonging to Hezbollah and other paramilitary orgs that are trying to give the impression that they’re just civilian protesters. They’re an astroturfed “Popular Mobilization Force.” pic.twitter.com/8r9zE8i4Xz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 31, 2019

This is a Hezbollah attack on the US Embassy pic.twitter.com/X3kkzqCC4P — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 31, 2019

Lest we forget, the Iraqi militia that is attacking the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad is backed by Iran and almost certainly funded by U.S. dollars delivered to them by the Obama administration. The previous administration paid for our embassy to get attacked today. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 31, 2019

It’s interesting to see Hezbollah supporters being framed as “civilian protesters” or “Iraqi mourners.” No, these are the people who killed dozens of real Iraqis protesting at Tahrir sq in the past months. Can’t mainstream media see Hashd leaders among so-called protesters? — zana amedi ☀️ (@zana_med) December 31, 2019

Mainstream media is lying to you. Again. The attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq is not coming from “Iraqi civilian protesters.” These are militia members coordinate by Iran to provoke a response from us.

