Connect with us

Foreign Affairs

Not ‘Iraqi civilian protesters’: U.S. Embassy attack in Baghdad coordinated by Iran-backed militia

Published

1 min ago

on

Not Iraqi civilian protesters US Embassy attack in Baghdad coordinated by Iran-backed militia

Hours after the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad by various militia groups associated with Hezbollah and backed by Iran, U.S. mainstream media continued reporting it as civilian protests and “mourners.” According to mainstream media reports, these “protesters” were simply voicing their anti-Americanism and opposition to U.S. airstrikes against militia munitions targets in Iraq and Syria. At least one of the targets was considered to be the source of the previous attack on the U.S. Embassy that left one American contractor dead and several soldiers injured.

Sorry, I’m not buying it. Why? Because it’s clearly not true. One does not have to be a Middle East expert to tell the difference between upset civilians voicing their concerns and armed militia dressed in military uniforms carrying Hezbollah and other flags. And I’m not the only one who seems to have noticed the obvious.

Mainstream media is lying to you. Again. The attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq is not coming from “Iraqi civilian protesters.” These are militia members coordinate by Iran to provoke a response from us.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.

American Conservative Movement

Related Topics:
Whatfinger

KAG Gift
Subscribe by Email

Social Injustice

Facebook

NOQ Report Needs Your Help

MAGA Gift

Trending