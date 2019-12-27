Climate change hysteria is the smokescreen for communism’s advancement in America

There was a time when conservatives needed to read between the lines in commentaries and editorials to isolate creeping socialistic ideas being pushed onto an unsuspecting audience. It was like searching for subliminal messages in television ads; you had to slow it all down to see what the underlying message really was. Today, that need has diminished. They don’t try to sneak in Marxist, communist principles under any guise. Today. they’re just saying it.

They can do that because of two important changes in modern society. The first is the acceptance of cultural Marxism, which I’ll cover in the near future. The second is climate change hysteria which is spreading like an intellectual plague through the masses. Many have become such adherence to the tenets of climate change activism that it has become more of a religion than actual religions. It’s a cult, but not one that hides in the shadows. If anything, it’s doing its best to stay out of the shadows and shove its ideological premises in our faces. And that’s the point. They want to be able to make any claim or ask for any sacrifice by the people. Climate change is the trump card they can play to try to shield any of their demands from reproach. If you won’t give up ______ for the sake of saving the planet, then you must be a selfish climate change denier in their books.

Just as we are fully aware (at least we should be) that the Green New Deal is an economic plan clothed in the glossy robes of climate change, so too should we be realizing that the entire climate change movement is being driven by a desire for a communist near-future in America. I assume, or at least I hope, that most activists in the climate change movement do what they do because they sincerely believe the world is going to be uninhabitable in the near future if we don’t act immediately. But just as these people willfully ignore actual scientific data in favor of the pseudo-science cited by their movement, so too have they willfully ignored the fact that the only possible “solution” to the climate change “problem” is giving up everything: Our property, our rights, and ability to act as individuals. But that has changed. Many have stopped ignoring this fact and have started embracing it instead.

An article by The Nation is a perfect example of today’s practice of being forthright with their end goal. The radical progressives being targeted by articles like these are in mid-stage acceptance of communism as the only viable solution to the existential threat they’ve been sold in climate change. They believe capitalism, individualism, and freedom are the very things that hasten the impending doom they perceive in our future. Therefore, the only solution is to replace capitalism, embrace collectivism, and denounce freedoms for the sake of safety and security.

I don’t recommend reading the whole article, as it’s acute propaganda with no redeeming value for anyone who isn’t a radical progressive, but there’s an important stretch in the article that declares their communist intentions without actually invoking the term “communism”:

California’s Fires Prove the American Dream Is Flammable The valorizing of homeownership and property rights results not only in increased exposure to climate-change-fueled fires, but also in our inadequate responses to them. In a suite of 22 fire-related bills signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom this fall, only two are directed at the physical conditions of settlements. Both restrict their legislation to the “hardening” of individual structures, such as fire-resistant roofing and siding, creating “defensible space” around one’s house, and some measures around community preparedness. There is hardly any emphasis on more collective action or larger-scale spatial planning, except for reassessing traffic flow for evacuations. Any suggestion that we might discourage rebuilding on privately owned land is promptly tamped down. Our homes and neighborhoods are suffused with memories and meaning. Scenes of scorched and charred hillsides and homes tear at us in visceral ways. And so, after each devastating blaze, communities and officials pledge to rebuild. After such trauma, it seems only reasonable, kind, and dutiful to support these efforts—even if they may be perpetuating the cycle. This is not an indictment of individual homeowners, who are only trying to find stability through the sole system that has been offered to them. The vulnerable affluence of Porter Ranch and Granada Hills, and the exposed tranquility of Paradise, are two representations of the same westward-expansionist frontier thinking that underlies modern life in the United States. This is the Jeffersonian agrarian ideal, transmuted through the urban, petrochemical century. Cheap energy—both the monetary price of subsidized gasoline and the hidden costs of fossil fuels—and the idealization of individual homeownership have created the scorching landscapes we face today. Cheap energy is untenable in the face of climate emergency. And individual homeownership should be seriously questioned. There are other options, in theory: Rental housing serves many cities around the world well, although we should be wary about perpetuating the power of landlords in this country without delinking ownership from wealth creation. There has been resurgent interest in government-planned and -built public housing, including recent legislation proposed by Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Bernie Sanders that would shore up and invigorate the federal system. The Green New Deal invokes prior eras of government intervention, lending itself to revitalized thinking about the social value of public goods.

If you’re a homeowner, you’re not the enemy of climate change activists. You’re simply a victim of “the sole system that has been offered to” you. It isn’t necessarily your fault that you’ve been taken into the systemic problem of the antiquated American Dream. You’re just a patsy to the evil forces of greed that have destroyed this nation, by their reckoning. You can be reformed and engage in their brave new world of climate change communism. You just have to be willing to give up everything and join their collective.

“The key thing to keep in mind with climate activism is that it is ideologically driven – and that ideology, whether they admit it or not, is totalitarian control of everything or communism,” said Steve Milloy, founder and publisher of Junk Science. “Climate is not about the controlling the environment. It’s about controlling us.”

If you need more evidence that climate = communism… https://t.co/MMMnTHHFF4 — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) December 26, 2019

Climate change is the perfect vehicle through which to install communism in America and around the world. It’s technical enough that average citizens cannot test and verify results on their own. They must rely on the “experts” who are comprised of technocrats and activist scientists who now have control of the narrative. This isn’t because there haven’t been objections to their pseudo-scientific claims. Over the last four decades, scientists who examined the facts and came to conclusions that ran counter to the climate change agenda have been systematically “corrected,” bullied, or purged. Saying climate change is not a man-made phenomenon or that it isn’t real at all gets scientists the same treatment from their peers as biologists and geologists who claim the world was created by God. In both cases, truthful scientists are anathema in labs, universities, and the media.

Climate change hysteria also offers a sense of urgency without an ability to see the results in a reasonable amount of time. This is why there have been U.N. studies and scientific community warnings about how the world has one decade to take action. The problem is these final-decade warnings have been in play since the 1970s. When one doesn’t pan out, a new one is issued. And another. And another. We’ve apparently been 10 years away from cataclysm for the last half-century. It is perpetual and can never be debunked because “new” science invariably pops up that says this time, by golly, we really, really, really only have a decade to get things straight, hand over our property, renounce our liberties, and fall in line with communist solutions.

There really is an existential threat associated with climate change, but it has nothing to do with the environment. Climate change hysteria is pushing for communism around the world. If they get their way, the world really could end.

